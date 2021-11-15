Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Sunday Morning

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    More Cryptic Tweets? Here's What Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving Posted On Sunday
    Publish date:

    More Cryptic Tweets? Here's What Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving Posted On Sunday

    Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets posted two tweets on Sunday morning.
    Author:

    Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets posted two tweets on Sunday morning.

    Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets sent out two tweets on Sunday morning, and both posts can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Irving also recently sent out a tweet on Friday, which can also be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The seven-time All-Star has yet to play for the Nets this season due to the vaccine mandate for New York City. 

    He is not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and even though he could be a part-time player and play on the road, the Nets announced before the season that he would be not be part of the team until he can be a full-time participant (see tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter). 

    Irving has career averages of 22.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game and is an NBA Champion winning the title in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

    The Nets still have superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden and had started the season 1-2, but since then have been on a roll and have an 9-2 record in their last 11 games, which has them at 10-4 on the season. 

    • CELTICS COLLAPSE AGAINST CAVS: The Cavs have been one of the biggest surprises to start the NBA season. If the playoffs began on Sunday, they would be a playoff team. They overcame a 19-point deficit in the third quarter on Saturday night to storm back and beat the Celtics in Cleveland. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_15513223_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Sunday Morning

    11 seconds ago
    USATSI_17065007_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chris Paul Had An Incredible Move In The Suns Win Over The Rockets

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15828096_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry Talk To J. Cole Before The Golden State Warriors Play The Charlotte Hornets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17152601_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Hornets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17167949_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said About The Brooklyn Nets Upcoming Matchup With The Golden State Warriors

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Klay Thompson Update?

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17119076_168388303_lowres
    News

    Golden State Warriors' Starting Lineup On Sunday Night

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17083583_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup On Sunday Night

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16893318_168388303_lowres
    News

    Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Nuggets Game On Sunday

    17 hours ago