Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Sunday Morning

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets sent out two tweets on Sunday morning, and both posts can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Irving also recently sent out a tweet on Friday, which can also be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The seven-time All-Star has yet to play for the Nets this season due to the vaccine mandate for New York City.

He is not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and even though he could be a part-time player and play on the road, the Nets announced before the season that he would be not be part of the team until he can be a full-time participant (see tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter).

Irving has career averages of 22.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game and is an NBA Champion winning the title in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Nets still have superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden and had started the season 1-2, but since then have been on a roll and have an 9-2 record in their last 11 games, which has them at 10-4 on the season.

