More History: Caitlin Clark Breaks WNBA's Single-Season Assist Record
Caitlin Clark is the owner of a new WNBA record. The rookie sensation and Indiana Fever guard is now in sole possession of the league's single-season assist record, breaking the mark set by Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun.
Clark broke the record in Friday night's game against the Las Vegas Aces. She did it in front of a home crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Thomas set the league's single-season record at 316 assists in 2023. Clark, who entered Friday's contest with 312 assists, needed just five to break the record. The Fever still have two games remaining on the schedule.
It's another feather in the cap of Clark, who has lived up to incredibly high expectations in her first season in the WNBA. Although her year got off to a bumpy start, she's looked like a completely different player since the end of the league's Olympic break.
Clark entered Friday night's game averaging 19.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and a league-best 8.4 assists. She has essentially secured the WNBA's Rookie of the Year award for 2024.
Clark has broken league records in multiple categories this season. She's set the rookie record for made 3-pointers in a single-season, as well as the rookie assist record. Clark also owns the WNBA's single-game assist record, dishing out 19 dimes in a game against the Dallas Wings.
Back in July, Clark became the first WNBA rookie to ever record a triple-double. She scored 19 points, dished out 13 assists and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 83-78 victory over the New York Liberty.
She's now accomplished that feat twice in her rookie season, also registering a triple-double against the Los Angeles Sparks on September 4, piling up 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Thanks to Clark's performance this season, the Fever have secured a spot in the 2024 WNBA playoffs. It will be the franchise's first trip to the postseason since 2016.
Fans in Indianapolis have seen a couple of records broken in the last two games. On Wednesday night, Aces star A'ja Wilson broke the league's single-season scoring record, surpassing the 939 points Jewell Loyd scored last season.