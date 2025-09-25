More Interest in Malik Monk Needed to Shift NBA’s Top Saga
The Sacramento Kings are still holding out hope of landing Jonathan Kuminga.
According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, multiple obstacles are preventing the inevitable Kuminga-Warriors breakup from happening early.
Malik Monk is the difference-maker in this case. Per the report, Malik Monk, draft compensation, and a new deal for Kuminga were offered to the Warriors. Golden State’s interest in Monk was described as “muted.”
The Kings Need Help
Sacramento and Golden State had trade discussions back in July, and they were centered around Kuminga and Monk. At the time, it was shaping up to be a three-team trade in any scenario.
Nothing about that has changed. It’s not that the Warriors don’t like Monk as a player, but his contract has been dubbed as the “primary issue.”
In 2025-2026, Monk will make over $18 million. That salary jumps to $20.1 million for the 2026-2027 season, then he gets a chance to decide on whether he returns for $21.5 million or hits the free agency market early.
As the Warriors are in a stalemate with Kuminga, the dealbreakers in those discussions are centered around the options at the end of the deals offered. Golden State wants the flexibility with a team option. Kuminga wants the power in his possession with a player option.
Earlier in the offseason, the Detroit Pistons were floated as a potential partner to help the Warriors and the Kings get their deal done. Detroit struck a trade with Sacramento, but it didn’t include Monk. Instead, the Pistons simply re-routed Dennis Schroder to the Kings without a player returning.
At this point, the Pistons aren’t going to be taking on a $77 million contract. Past suggestions have floated the Miami Heat as suitors for Monk, but there was no real steam behind it.
As long as the Warriors can’t find a location to reroute Monk, the sign-and-trade scenario with the Kings seems out of the question.
Perhaps, another strong effort from Monk can help generate the right market for the veteran. Two seasons ago, Monk came off the bench for 72 games and averaged 15.4 points on 44 percent shooting and 5.1 assists per game.
When the Kings reached the 2024-2025 NBA season, Monk appeared in 65 games and started 45 of them. He shot 44 percent from the field, scoring 17.2 points per game, and dishing out 5.6 assists per game.
Soon, the Warriors will find a temporary solution with Kuminga. As long as the Kings remain interested in the veteran forward, Monk will be a name to watch on the NBA trade market.