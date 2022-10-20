NBA Star Injured After Reportedly Landing On Ball Boy

The Indiana Pacers are already not expected to be a good team this season.

Last season, they traded away Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert and finished the year as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference (25-57 record).

Over the offseason, they also moved Malcolm Brogdon, so they will likely be a team that finds itself in the lottery once again.

To make matters worse, one of their best players, Myles Turner, reportedly got injured after falling on the ball boy before the Pacers hosted the Washington Wizards on Wednesday evening (according to Jake Fisher of Yahoo! Sports).

Fisher: Source: Myles Turner landed on a ball boy’s foot during pregame warmups, leading to tonight’s ill-timed ankle injury. Unfortunate twist after rehabbing to return for Indiana’s season opener.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, he will now miss at least one week with the sprained ankle.

Charania: "Pacers center Myles Turner is expected to miss at least one week after suffering an ankle sprain when he landed on a ball boy under the rim in pregame warmups Wednesday night, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium"

Last season, Turner averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per contest in 42 games.

If the Pacers were willing to trade him, he could be a good pickup for a contending team.

The former Texas star is one of the best rim protectors in the league and is still only 26 years old.

The Pacers will play their next game on Friday evening when they host the San Antonio Spurs.