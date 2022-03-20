Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers
Steve Nash spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 128-123 on Friday evening in Brooklyn at Barclays Center, and after the game head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters.
"Halftime I was a little upset," Nash said postgame. "We didn't come to play. We only played one half tonight, and we're just lucky that it was good enough to win the game."
The Nets had lost the second quarter 42-28, and went into the locker room down 13-points at halftime.
However, they came out and won the third quarter 39-26.
The Nets improved to 37-34 with the win, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
The full clip of Nash speaking to the media after the game can be watched here.
