NBA 2025 Playoffs: Complete Schedule With Dates, Times, TV and Results in Real Time
At long last, the 2025 NBA playoffs are here. Six months of regular season drama has led to an intense shootout for the league championship. It starts on Tuesday night with the Play-In Tournament as eight teams fight for the final four spots in the round of 16.
The Boston Celtics are the defending champions, but it's the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder that have earned the No. 1 seeds in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, respectively.
Here is the complete 2025 NBA playoffs schedule, with dates, locations, game times, TV information, point spreads and more. Bookmark this file, and we will keep it updated in real time with results and pairings. Betting lines, furnished by Fanduel.com, are subject to change.
2025 Play-In Tournament
Tuesday's games
Eastern Conference
- No. 8 seed Atlanta Hawks (40-42) at No. 7 seed Orlando Magic (41-41). 7:30 p.m. ET. TV: TNT/truTV/Max. Point spread: Orlando is a 5.5-point favorite and the over/under is 219.5. Winner earns No. 7 seed,
Western Conference
- No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies (48-34) at No. 7 seed Golden State Warriors (48-34). 10 p.m. ET. TV: TNT/truTV. Streaming: Max. Point spread: Golden State is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under is 227.5. Winner earns No. 7 seed,.
Wednesday's games
Eastern Conference
- No. 10 seed Miami Heat (37-45) at No. 9 seed Chicago Bulls (39-43), 7:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN. Point spread: Chicago is a 1.5-point favorite and the over/under is 219.5.
Western Conference
- No. 10 seed Dallas Mavericks (39-43) at No. 9 seed Sacramento Kings (40-42), 10 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN. Point spread: Chicago is a 1.5-point favorite and the over/under is 219.5.
Friday's games
Tuesday night losers host Wednesday night winners, with winners earning No. 8 seeds.
First-Round Games
(best-of-7)
Saturday's Eastern Conference games
- GAME 1: No. 5 seed Milwaukee Bucks at No. 4 seed Indiana Pacers, 1 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN. Point spread: Indiana is a 5.5-point favorite and the over/under is 222.5.
- GAME 1: No. 6 Detroit Pistons at No. 3 New York Knicks, 6 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN. Point spread: New York is a 7-point favorite and the over/under is 220.5.
Saturday's Western Conference games
- GAME 1: No. 5 seed Los Angeles Clippers at No. 4 seed Denver Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN. Point spread: Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite and the over/under is 225.5.
- GAME 1: No. 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 3 seed Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30 p.m. ET. TV: ABC. Point spread: Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite and the over/under is 216.5.
Sunday's Eastern Conference games
- No. 8 seed TBA at No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBA. TV: TBA.
- No. 7 seed TBA at No. 2 seed Boston Celtics, Time TBA. TV: TBA
Sunday's Western Conference games
- No. 8 seed TBA at No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBA. TV: TBA.
- No. 7 seed TBA at No. 2 seed Houston Rockets, Time TBA. TV: TBA