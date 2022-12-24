NBA All-Star Attends Commanders-49ers Game

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant is in attendance at Saturday's game between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.

On Christmas, the Memphis Grizzlies will face off with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Therefore, the Grizzlies are spending Saturday in San Francisco.

All-Star point guard Ja Morant posted a photo to Twitter showing that he is at the game between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.

Morant captioned his photo: "first NFL game ."

He is in attendance for a good game, as the 49ers are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak, and are 10-4, which has them at the top of the NFC West standings.

Meanwhile, the Commanders are 7-6-1 and have a chance to make the playoffs.

The matchup between the Warriors and Grizzlies will be the first of the 2022-23 NBA season.

They faced off in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and the Warriors won the series in six games.

Last season was Morant's first time making the NBA Playoffs (and his first time making the All-Star Game).

He has turned himself into a superstar and comes into Sunday averaging 26.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest in 26 games.

The Grizzlies are 20-11 in 31 games, which has them tied with the Denver Nuggets for the first seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Warriors, they are off to a slow start to the season after winning the 2022 NBA Championship.

They are currently 15-18 in 33 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

However, they are 12-2 in the 14 games they have played at home.