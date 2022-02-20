NBA All-Star Game MVP Odds

The NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday night, and the favorite to win MVP of the game is Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks).

The NBA All-Star Game is in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday night, and the favorite to win the MVP of the game is 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

MVP Odds:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) +400 odds to win Ja Morant (Grizzlies) +600 odds to win LeBron James (Lakers) +600 odds to win Joel Embiid (76ers) +650 odds to win Steph Curry (Warriors) +800 odds to win Luka Doncic (Mavericks) +1200 odds to win DeMar DeRozan (Bulls) +1200 odds to win Trae Young (Hawks) +1400 odds to win Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) +1800 odds to win Jayson Tatum (Celtics) +2000 odds to win Devin Booker (Suns) +2800 odds to win LaMelo Ball (Hornets) +3300 odds to win Chris Paul (Suns) +3300 odds to win Donovan Mitchell (Jazz) +4000 odds to win Jimmy Butler (Heat) +4000 odds to win Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves) +5000 odds to win Zach LaVine (Bulls) +5000 odds to win Darius Garland (Cavs) +6600 odds to win Andrew Wiggins (Warriors) +6600 odds to win Khris Middleton (Bucks) +8000 odds to win Jarrett Allen (Cavs) +8000 odds odds to win Fred VanVleet (Raptors) +8000 odds to win Dejounte Murray (Spurs) +8000 odds to win Rudy Gobert (Jazz) +10000 odds to win

Odds are provided by SISportsbook.com

On Saturday, Karl-Anthony Towns won the three-point contest, while Obi Toppin won the dunk contest.

