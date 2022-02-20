Skip to main content

NBA All-Star Game MVP Odds

The NBA All-Star Game is in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday night, and the favorite to win the MVP of the game is 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.   

MVP Odds:

  1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) +400 odds to win
  2. Ja Morant (Grizzlies) +600 odds to win
  3. LeBron James (Lakers) +600 odds to win
  4. Joel Embiid (76ers) +650 odds to win
  5. Steph Curry (Warriors) +800 odds to win
  6. Luka Doncic (Mavericks) +1200 odds to win
  7. DeMar DeRozan (Bulls) +1200 odds to win
  8. Trae Young (Hawks) +1400 odds to win
  9. Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) +1800 odds to win
  10. Jayson Tatum (Celtics) +2000 odds to win
  11. Devin Booker (Suns) +2800 odds to win
  12. LaMelo Ball (Hornets) +3300 odds to win
  13. Chris Paul (Suns) +3300 odds to win
  14. Donovan Mitchell (Jazz) +4000 odds to win
  15. Jimmy Butler (Heat) +4000 odds to win
  16. Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves) +5000 odds to win
  17. Zach LaVine (Bulls) +5000 odds to win
  18. Darius Garland (Cavs) +6600 odds to win
  19. Andrew Wiggins (Warriors) +6600 odds to win
  20. Khris Middleton (Bucks) +8000 odds to win
  21. Jarrett Allen (Cavs) +8000 odds odds to win
  22. Fred VanVleet (Raptors) +8000 odds to win
  23. Dejounte Murray (Spurs) +8000 odds to win
  24. Rudy Gobert (Jazz) +10000 odds to win 

Odds are provided by SISportsbook.com 

On Saturday, Karl-Anthony Towns won the three-point contest, while Obi Toppin won the dunk contest. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

