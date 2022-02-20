NBA All-Star Game MVP Odds
The NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday night, and the favorite to win MVP of the game is Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks).
MVP Odds:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) +400 odds to win
- Ja Morant (Grizzlies) +600 odds to win
- LeBron James (Lakers) +600 odds to win
- Joel Embiid (76ers) +650 odds to win
- Steph Curry (Warriors) +800 odds to win
- Luka Doncic (Mavericks) +1200 odds to win
- DeMar DeRozan (Bulls) +1200 odds to win
- Trae Young (Hawks) +1400 odds to win
- Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) +1800 odds to win
- Jayson Tatum (Celtics) +2000 odds to win
- Devin Booker (Suns) +2800 odds to win
- LaMelo Ball (Hornets) +3300 odds to win
- Chris Paul (Suns) +3300 odds to win
- Donovan Mitchell (Jazz) +4000 odds to win
- Jimmy Butler (Heat) +4000 odds to win
- Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves) +5000 odds to win
- Zach LaVine (Bulls) +5000 odds to win
- Darius Garland (Cavs) +6600 odds to win
- Andrew Wiggins (Warriors) +6600 odds to win
- Khris Middleton (Bucks) +8000 odds to win
- Jarrett Allen (Cavs) +8000 odds odds to win
- Fred VanVleet (Raptors) +8000 odds to win
- Dejounte Murray (Spurs) +8000 odds to win
- Rudy Gobert (Jazz) +10000 odds to win
Odds are provided by SISportsbook.com
On Saturday, Karl-Anthony Towns won the three-point contest, while Obi Toppin won the dunk contest.
