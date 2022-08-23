NBA All-Star Reveals He Played With A Fractured Wrist

Skip to main content
During an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum revealed that he played with a fractured wrist for several months. The Celtics lost in the 2022 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.
During a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum revealed that he played with a fractured wrist for several months.  

"I guess what I played with somewhat of a fracture for like two months," Tatum told Rooks. "And then In the playoffs there was a play against Milwaukee in Game 3, I dunked it, Giannis chased me down and he fouled me and I fell into like the crowd, and that was the most painful it's been since that day that I hurt it."

Tatum played in 76 games this past season, and averaged 26.9 points per contest, while also making his third straight trip to the All-Star Game. 

The Celtics were the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and they swept Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs

Even though Tatum hurt his wrist once again in the second-round, the Celtics still beat the Bucks in seven games.

They then beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in seven games to advance to the NBA Finals.

After beating the Golden State Warriors in Game 1, they lost four out of the next five, and lost the series in six games.

That was the fourth title in the last eight seasons for the Warriors.

For the Celtics, it was a fantastic season, and to hear that Tatum was not 100% healthy is good and bad.

The good part is that if he is healthy next season than they will like be even better. 

The bad part would be the fact that we did not get to see the best player on one of the NBA Finals teams completely healthy. 

