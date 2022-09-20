NBA All-Star Spotted At Vikings-Eagles Game

On Monday night, the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Minnesota Vikings for a primetime Monday Night Football matchup.

Both teams came into the night 1-0, so it was expected to be an outstanding matchup.

Surprisingly, the Vikings got outplayed the entire game, and the Eagles looked dominant.

Neither team scored in the second half, but at halftime, the score was already 24-7 in favor of the Eagles.

Therefore, the game was non-competitive, and the Eagles will head into Week 3 with a 2-0 record.

Philadelphia has always been known as one of the most passionate cities for sports fans, which is why many of them will probably be happy with who was in attendance at the game.

2018 NBA MVP James Harden and 2021 MLB NL MVP Bryce Harper were both in attendance.

Harper is currently on the Philadelphia Phillies and is in the middle of his fourth season with the club.

As for Harden, the ten-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers at the trading deadline last season.

With the 76ers, he joins All-Star center Joel Embiid, and the two make up one of the best duos in all of the NBA.

Philadelphia fans getting to see their Eagles pick up a big win in a national TV game with two of their most famous stars in attendance has to be an excellent feeling.

Harden and the 76ers will tip off the 2022-23 season on the road against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on October 18.