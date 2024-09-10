NBA Announces 7 National TV Preseason Games, Full Preseason Schedule
The NBA released the full composite schedule for the NBA preseason, which tips off October 4.
In total, seven preseason games will broadcast nationally across ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT.
Those games are as follows (all times Eastern):
- Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons, October 6, 8 pm, ESPN
- Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, October 9, 10:30 pm, ESPN
- Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks, October 13, 6 pm, ESPN
- Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets, October 13, 8:30 pm, ESPN
- Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks, October 17, 7:30 pm, TNT
- Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns, October 17, 10 pm, TNT
- Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, October 18, 10:30 pm, ESPN2
The rest of the games' broadcast designations have yet to be determined.
In addition to the seven national TV broadcasts, the full schedule for every preseason game was released Tuesday. The entire slate can be found below.
Full NBA Preseason Schedule
The NBA regular season tips off on October 22, with two opening night games on TNT.
