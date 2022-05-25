NBA Announces 2021-22 All-NBA Teams

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Teams were announced by the NBA on Tuesday evening and a couple of league MVP’s led the way in terms of the voting.

Milwaukee Bucks big man and former two-time MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only unanimous selection to the All-NBA First Team this year and right behind him was Denver Nuggets center and back-to-back league-MVP Nikola Jokic with 88 of the possible 100 First Team votes.

The rest of the All-NBA First Team featured Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Booker made his first appearance ever on the All-NBA list this season after helping lead the Suns to a franchise record 64 wins during the regular season. This was Tatum’s first time being named to the All-NBA First Team, as he was named to the 2019-20 All NBA Third Team prior, and for the third straight year, Doncic made the All-NBA First Team.

This year’s Second Team All-NBA consisted of Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan.

Joel Embiid, the 2021-22 scoring champion, was once again looked down upon, making the All-NBA Second Team for the fourth time in the last five seasons. This was Kevin Durant’s tenth All-NBA selection, Stephen Curry’s eighth, DeMar DeRozan’s third and Ja Morant’s first.

The third and final All-NBA Team was composed of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Extending his record for most All-NBA selections in league history, James finds himself as an All-NBA performer for the 18th time in his now 19-year career.

Paul added onto his list of achievements that will one day be displayed in the Hall-of-Fame, as this is his 11th all-time selection. Towns and Siakam have now been All-NBA talents for the second-time in their respective careers and this was Young’s first appearance on the All-NBA list.

The complete voting results for the 15 players selected to the 2021-22 All-NBA Teams can be seen below: