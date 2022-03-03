Here's What Patrick Beverley Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Warriors

Skip to main content
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening.

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 129-114 on Tuesday evening in Minnesota, and after the game Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet.  

The post from Beverley can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below. 

Beverley's tweet said: "Enough is enough. Average a block and a steal a game. Top 5 in charges taken. Playoff Team this year. And still no credit for DPOY. 🤦🏾‍♂️ DEVIL 👿 IS A LIE🙏🏾🙏🏾" 

The Timberwolves improved to 34-29 with the win, and they are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference.  

In the 31 games that they have played at home in Minnesota they are an impressive 19-12.   

As for the Warriors, they are the second seed in the west, and fell to 43-19 with the loss.    

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

