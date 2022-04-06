How to Watch Celtics at Bulls on Wednesday Night

Starting the year 25-25, the Boston Celtics looked like they were destined for disappointment and a trip to the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference. Since then, the Celtics have gone 24-5 and have quickly turned themselves into the best defensive team in the league.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to be one of the better scoring duos in the league and stepping things up defensively this season, the Celtics have put themselves in a position to possibly claim the 1-seed in the East.

However, things will not be easy for them the rest of the regular season and in the playoffs, as defensive anchor Robert Williams III suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee recently, sidelining him indefinitely.

Boston will be tested on Wednesday night, as they will take on the Chicago Bulls and one of the best scoring trios in the league in DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

The Bulls three All-Star talents have averaged a combined 70.8 points per game this season, but finding production from the rest of their lineup has been tough without Lonzo Ball on the floor.

Losing eight of their last twelve games, Chicago is looking to not only win against the Celtics on Wednesday night, but use this game as a momentum builder heading into their final few games before the playoffs.

Will the Bulls pick up a big win in front of their home faithful?

Here's how to watch Wednesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Celtics vs. Bulls

WHO : Boston Celtics (49-30) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-34)

: Boston Celtics (49-30) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-34) WHEN : 8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 6

: 8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 6 WHERE : United Center, Chicago, Illinois

: United Center, Chicago, Illinois TV: NBA League Pass

Key Stats & Facts For Celtics vs. Bulls

The Celtics rank first in the league in defensive rating and have only surrendered an average of 105.7 points per game over their last 16 games.

Boston is 12-2 in their last 14 road games.

The Bulls are 27-12 at home this season, the third-most home wins in the Eastern Conference this season.

Boston has won 9 of the last 14 regular season meetings against Chicago.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 28.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and is shooting 54.9% from the floor over his last nine games.

Last Matchup:

January 15, 2022 - Bulls 112, Celtics 114

In a back-and-forth game, the Celtics came out on top against the Bulls in their last meeting, as Boston outrebounded Chicago 50-32. Nikola Vucevic finished as the game’s leading scorer with 27 points for the Bulls. The Celtics outscored the Bulls 58-34 in points in the paint.

Celtics-Bulls Most Recent Games:

Celtics last game : Defeating the Wizards 144-102 on Sunday, the Celtics moved up to the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference, tied record-wise with the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. The 144 points scored by the Celtics was their most points scored in a game this season.

: Defeating the Wizards 144-102 on Sunday, the Celtics moved up to the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference, tied record-wise with the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. The 144 points scored by the Celtics was their most points scored in a game this season. Bulls last game: Without Zach LaVine, the Bulls fell 127-106 in Milwaukee to the Bucks. DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points in this game, but the Bulls went 9-33 (27.3%) from three-point range and both Patrick Williams (18) and Coby White (13) were the only other players for Chicago to score in double-figures.

Latest Injury News:

Celtics: Robert Williams III (knee) - OUT, Nik Stauskas (ankle) - OUT, Juwan Morgan (health and safety protocols) - OUT, Jayson Tatum (knee) - PROBABLE, Jaylen Brown (knee) - PROBABLE

Bulls: Lonzo Ball (knee) - OUT, Alex Caruso (back) - DOUBTFUL, Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) - PROBABLE, Matt Thomas (leg) - PROBABLE, Zach LaVine (knee) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart , 6-3 guard: 12.0 points, 5.9 assists

, 6-3 guard: 12.0 points, 5.9 assists G/F Jaylen Brown (P) , 6-6 guard/forward: 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists F Jayson Tatum (P) , 6-8 forward: 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists

, 6-8 forward: 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists F Al Horford , 6-9 forward: 10.0 points, 7.7 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 10.0 points, 7.7 rebounds C Daniel Theis, 6-8 center: 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds

PROJECTED BULLS STARTERS:

G Ayo Dosunmu , 6-5 guard: 8.5 points, 3.3 assists

, 6-5 guard: 8.5 points, 3.3 assists G/F Zach LaVine (P) , 6-5 guard/forward: 24.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists

, 6-5 guard/forward: 24.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists F Patrick Williams , 6-7 forward: 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds F DeMar DeRozan , 6-6 forward: 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists

, 6-6 forward: 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists C Nikola Vucevic, 6-10 center: 17.9 points, 11.2 rebounds

What to watch for: