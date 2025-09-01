NBA Champion Adds Voice to Common Luka Doncic Criticism
Luka Doncic is one of the most notable players in the NBA.
Before he landed on the Los Angeles Lakers last season, Doncic was the face of the Dallas Mavericks, putting on for Slovenia, being one of the top international players in the league.
When the Lakers traded for Doncic, and eventually signed him to a three-year extension, it was the type of move that proves the franchise is sold on Doncic’s ability to remain one of the top players at least through 2029.
Quotes from Lakers brass make it clear that they are sold on his value as a future all-time great.
What Does a Former Champion Think?
Rober Horry, a seven-time NBA Champion, recently spoke on Doncic’s trajectory. The former Laker is a fan of the Purple and Gold’s current superstar guard, but he doesn’t believe Doncic is on his way to landing on an NBA Mt. Rushmore.
“Luka would never make that,” Horry said on ‘The Travis and D’Marco Show.’
While Horry made it clear that he loves Luka’s game, he remains skeptical about the star guard’s two-way value, arguing that he’s missing a key element that some of the other GOATs carry.
“You got to be able to play defense for me. I love Luka's game, but when you look at guys like MJ, Kobe, Olajuwon, Duncan, LeBron, Kareem. All these guys, to me, played on both ends of the court. That's basketball. Think about Kobe and MJ, they were great on the defensive end. That's why they are considered the best of all time. Look at LeBron: He was great on the defensive end. That's why you jump into that upper echelon, that Mt. Rushmore, when you can do it on both ends of the floor."
Since Doncic entered the NBA as the third-overall pick in 2018, he’s dealt with plenty of criticism about his lack of value on the defensive end of the floor. It’s part of the reason why the Dallas Mavericks suddenly traded him away during the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Dallas’s front office wanted to improve defensively after losing in the 2024 NBA Finals. They swapped out a star scorer for a well-known two-way standout in Anthony Davis for their front court.
Neither team’s move in the trade translated to playoff success just yet. The Lakers had Doncic on the court for 28 regular-season games and just five postseason outings. The Lakers fell short in five games.
via @LALMuse: Luka Doncic in 4 games where steals and blocks have been tracked (some friendlies don’t track these)
- 7 Steals + Blocks Vs. Poland
- 4 Steals + Blocks Vs. GBR
- 3 Steals + Blocks Vs. Belgium
- 2 Steals + Blocks Vs. France
Averaging 4 a game and the defense looks way better 👀
Horry’s take isn’t an unpopular one, which is an unfortunate reality for Lakers fans. However, the good news is that Doncic is just 26 years old. He’s already established as one of the best scorers in the game. Now, he’s got plenty of time to fine-tune his defense.