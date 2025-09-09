NBA Champion Coach Should Be Candidate to Watch With Mavericks
Frank Vogel has been officially announced as an assistant coach on Jason Kidd’s Dallas Mavericks staff.
It was reported earlier in the summer that Vogel and the Mavericks were finalizing an agreement. The former head coach is getting another high-ranking position, which could help set him up for another future head coaching position in the league.
via @MavsPR: The Dallas Mavericks announced today the members of Jason Kidd’s coaching staff for the 25-26 season.
Head Coach: Jason Kidd
Assistant Coaches: Frank Vogel, Jay Triano, Popeye Jones, Phil Handy, Mike Penberthy, Eric Hughes, Josh Broghamer, Dru Anthrop, Keith Veney, Jordan Sears
According to reports, Vogel is expected to serve as Kidd’s lead assistant.
The Mavs' job is Vogel’s fourth position as an assistant in the NBA. Since he started coaching in the league with the Boston Celtics in 2001, Vogel was promoted from being a video coordinator to an assistant.
After a stint with the Celtics, Vogel ended up on the Philadelphia 76ers’ staff for the 2004-2005 season. He took on a scouting position with the Los Angeles Lakers for a year, and then joined the Washington Wizards for a similar position.
By 2007, Vogel was back on a bench. He joined the Indiana Pacers as an assistant for several seasons. Coaching under Jim O’Brien, it wasn’t long before Vogel took over for the head coach after he was let go. As a head coach, Vogel coached the Pacers from 2011 to 2016.
During his six-season span with the Pacers, Vogel achieved a 58% winning percentage. The Pacers made the playoffs in all but one of those seasons, losing in the first round twice, the second round once, and the Eastern Conference Finals twice.
Vogel held a 31-30 playoff record with the Pacers. After his contract expired in 2016, the Pacers opted to move on, leading Vogel to take over for a rebuilding Orlando Magic team.
The Orlando stint was short-lived. Vogel achieved a 54-110 record, missing the playoffs both times. He was let go before joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Vogel’s first season as the Lakers’ head coach was unforgettable. That year, the Lakers won their latest NBA championship.
As great as the LA stint started, it ended on a bad note. Vogel achieved a 56% winning percentage, but the Lakers moved on after they missed the playoffs in 2022.
Vogel entered another promising situation on paper with the Phoenix Suns, just to come up way short. During the lone season with the Suns, Vogel’s team finished 49-33. The regular season success didn’t translate to the postseason. A first-round exit called for Vogel’s job.
Being in such high-profile situations lately, Vogel can use his time next to Kidd in Dallas as a prime opportunity to build value as a head coaching candidate once again. While the Luka Doncic era has concluded, the Mavericks are firing up new beginnings with the young phenom, Cooper Flagg.
It’s unclear if Vogel wants a shot at a fifth head coaching position in the NBA, but he’ll have plenty of eyes on his situation in 2025-2026.