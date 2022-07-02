Skip to main content
Phoenix Suns Sign NBA Champion In Free Agency

Former Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee has decided to sign a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns.

Coming off a 64-win season, the best season record-wise in franchise history, the Phoenix Suns are looking to add more depth in order to get back to the NBA Finals.

Making their first move in free agency, the Suns came to an agreement on Friday night with former Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee on a one-year deal, first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Playing in 63 regular season games this past year, Lee averaged 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and shot 44.1% from the floor. The 29-year-old was mainly utilized off-the-bench for the Warriors, but his locker room presence was felt and he helped the team secure their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

Now through five seasons in the league, Damion Lee will bring his positive presence to the Phoenix Suns, an organization that prides themselves on having a great locker room atmosphere.

Since the start of the 2020-21 season, the Phoenix Suns have 115 regular season wins, the most in the league during this span. Still having the option of bringing Deandre Ayton back in free agency and also being at the forefront of trade talks involving Kevin Durant, this could very well be the first of many moves for the Suns this offseason. 

