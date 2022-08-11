Hilarious Video Of Golden State Warriors Star Getting Hypnotized

The Golden State Warriors have really been having some fun since winning their fourth championships in the last eight seasons in June and recently, Klay Thompson attended a celebrity event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

At this event, celebrity magician and hypnotist did an act with Thompson, hypnotizing the five-time All-Star into acting like he was a puppet!

Wu had Thompson raising his arms up and down with a mind-blowing hypnosis/magic trick that even left the Warriors’ All-Star baffled.

“We’ll have to check the video evidence,” Klay said after he couldn’t believe what happened either.

Coming back from a torn ACL and Achilles in back-to-back seasons, Klay Thompson made his return to the basketball court for the first time in 941 days back in January.

Obviously the highlight of the 2021-22 season for Thompson and the Warriors was winning yet another championship, but Klay had a monster dunk over the Cleveland Cavaliers in his first game back from injury that really electrified his team and proved to everyone in the NBA that Klay Thompson was back!

Playing in a total of 32 regular season games this past season, Thompson averaged 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and shot 42.9% from the floor, 38.5% from three-point range. He ended up playing in all 22 games for the Warriors in the postseason as well.

Now a four-time NBA champion, Klay Thompson has been enjoying himself this offseason and fully taking in what it means to be a champion. It is very clear to see that this title means a little bit more to Thompson than the previous three.