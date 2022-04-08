How to Watch Hornets at Bulls on Friday Night

This season has been very up-and-down for the Charlotte Hornets and heading into game No. 81 on the season, they could really use a win over a playoff team in the Chicago Bulls.

As things stand right now, the Hornets are one game back of the Atlanta Hawks for the 9-seed in the Eastern Conference and should they lose on Friday night, Charlotte could very well be looking at being the 10-seed in the East in back-to-back seasons.

Following a 128-101 victory on Thursday night over the Orlando Magic, the Hornets are looking to carry some of their winning momentum with them to Chicago.

The Bulls have been a force in the NBA this season, but they have struggled as of late, losing nine of their last thirteen games, including three straight.

DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic have been one of the league’s best scoring trios this season, but will someone else step up for this team when it matters most?

Here's how to watch Friday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Hornets vs. Bulls

WHO : Charlotte Hornets (41-39) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-35)

: Charlotte Hornets (41-39) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-35) WHEN : 8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 8

: 8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 8 WHERE : United Center, Chicago, Illinois

: United Center, Chicago, Illinois TV : NBA League Pass

: NBA League Pass Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Hornets vs. Bulls

Chicago currently ranks third in the league in both field goal percentage (47.9%) and free-throw percentage (81.4%).

The Bulls are just 6-14 in their last twenty games.

Charlotte has lost five straight games against the Chicago Bulls.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 33.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and is shooting 49.6% from the floor over his last six games.

Last Matchup:

February 9, 2022 - Bulls 121, Hornets 109

With DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic combining for 81 points, the Bulls got past the Hornets in Charlotte earlier this season. As a team, the Bulls shot 56.1% from the floor and they made 16 total three-pointers, three more than the Hornets did. The Hornets did attack the Bulls defensively though, as 14 turnovers by Chicago led to 25 points for Charlotte.

Hornets-Bulls Most Recent Games:

Hornets last game : On Thursday night, the Hornets took down the Magic 128-101 at home to pick up their 41st win on the season. Charlotte’s backcourt pairing of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier combined to score 48 points in this game and the Hornets took advantage of Orlando on the interior, outscoring them 66-42 in the paint.

: On Thursday night, the Hornets took down the Magic 128-101 at home to pick up their 41st win on the season. Charlotte’s backcourt pairing of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier combined to score 48 points in this game and the Hornets took advantage of Orlando on the interior, outscoring them 66-42 in the paint. Bulls last game: Going against the red-hot Boston Celtics on Wednesday, the Bulls were unable to pick up a big win. DeMar DeRozan was the team’s leading scorer with 16 points, as Chicago struggled offensively all night long, shooting just 43.8% from the floor and 30.4% from three-point range.

Latest Injury News:

Hornets: Gordon Hayward (foot) - OUT

Bulls: Lonzo Ball (knee) - OUT, Matt Thomas (leg) - OUT, Alex Caruso (back) - QUESTIONABLE, Zach LaVine (knee) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED HORNETS STARTERS:

G LaMelo Ball , 6-foot-7 guard: 20.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists

, 6-foot-7 guard: 20.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists G Terry Rozier , 6-1 guard: 17.0 points, 3.4 rebounds

, 6-1 guard: 17.0 points, 3.4 rebounds F Miles Bridges , 6-6 forward: 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds F P.J. Washington , 6-7 forward: 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds C Mason Plumlee, 6-11 center: 6.5 points, 7.8 rebounds

PROJECTED BULLS STARTERS:

G Ayo Dosunmu , 6-5 guard: 8.5 points, 3.3 assists

, 6-5 guard: 8.5 points, 3.3 assists G Alex Caruso (Q) , 6-4 guard: 7.4 points, 4.0 assists

, 6-4 guard: 7.4 points, 4.0 assists G/F Zach LaVine (P) , 6-5 guard/forward: 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists

, 6-5 guard/forward: 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists F DeMar DeRozan , 6-6 forward: 28.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists

, 6-6 forward: 28.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists C Nikola Vucevic, 6-10 center: 17.8 points, 11.1 rebounds

What to watch for:

The Bulls are currently locked into a Top-6 seed in the Eastern Conference and can pull within one game of the Toronto Raptors for the 5-seed in the Eastern Conference with a win and a loss by the Raptors on Friday.

LaMelo Ball has been getting things done on offense recently, averaging 23.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 9.1 assists over his last eight games.

Chicago is 27-13 at home this season, tied for the seventh-most wins at home this season in the NBA.

The Bulls are 23-4 this season when scoring more than 115.1 points.

