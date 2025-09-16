NBA Comeback Not Ruled Out by Ex-Lakers Player
Isaac Bonga starred on the EuroBasket stage this summer. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward helped his team achieve gold, representing Germany.
Throughout the entirety of the tournament, Bonga totaled 207 minutes on the court.
During his run, averaging 23.1 minutes, Bonga produced 9.9 points on 53.3 percent shooting from the field. He showed off his range, shooting 45.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Along with his scoring, Bonga produced 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.
One of Bonga’s EuroBasket teammates was heard suggesting that he should be on the NBA’s radar after the 2025 EuroBasket run. Bonga found it comical—but wasn’t going to rule anything out.
"That's something, so you have something to talk about," Bonga reportedly said, in response to Franz Wagner’s “you should go to the NBA” comment.
“Now I just want to enjoy myself with my brothers here, to talk to my family, and then we'll see," Bonga said.
A Second Shot in the States?
Bonga is no stranger to the NBA. While playing professionally in Germany from 2016 to 2018, Bonga landed on the NBA’s radar. He ended up in the 2018 draft, entering the league as the 39th overall pick in the second round.
Although Bonga was taken by the Sixers, his draft rights belonged to the Los Angeles Lakers. He would fire up his NBA run with the Lakers in 2018.
As a rookie, Bonga appeared in 22 games. He averaged just 5.5 minutes coming off the bench. His time with the Lakers would be short-lived. The summer after his rookie year, Bonga was traded to the Washington Wizards. They had bigger plans for him.
In year one with the Wizards, Bonga appeared in 66 games, picking up 49 starts. Seeing the court for 18.9 minutes per game, Bonga shot 50 percent from the field and knocked down 35 percent of his threes. He averaged 5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
Bonga played in a second season for the Wizards, making 40 appearances. He hit the court for 10.8 minutes per game, seeing his shooting take a notable dip to 37 percent from the field. He averaged just 2 points per game throughout the 2020-2021 season.
As a free agent, Bonga signed with the Toronto Raptors in 2021. He played limited time, averaging just 4.6 minutes on the court in 15 games. His final NBA run mirrored his first. After his run with the Raptors, Bonga took a path to Bayern Munich, finding much success outside of the NBA.
Since last summer, Bonga has been with Partizan of the Basketball League of Serbia, ABA, and EuroLeague. He remains under contract with Partizan and recently reached an extension. While Bonga has an exit clause for the NBA, he isn’t currently eligible to leave.
Bonga could have NBA suitors, but a trip back to the US might take some time. The 25-year-old will continue playing for the Serbian club while keeping NBA eyes on him.