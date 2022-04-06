How to Watch Mavericks at Pistons on Wednesday Night

Since the start of 2022, the Dallas Mavericks have been one of the best defensive teams in the entire league and their defense has helped elevate them in the Western Conference standings.

Now two games up on the Utah Jazz for the 4-seed in the West, the Mavericks have their sights set on the Golden State Warriors, who are only one game up on them for the 3-seed.

Luka Doncic has been spectacular all season long and has very much put his name in the MVP conversation, averaging 30.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.1 assists and shooting 48.4% from the floor, 39.5% from three-point range, since the start of March.

Dallas has already clinched their playoff spot in the Western Conference and they will be looking to win their first playoff series since 2011, the year in which they went on to win their one and only championship.

As for the Pistons, this has been yet another rebuilding season, but things are starting to trend in the right direction for this franchise.

Rookie Cade Cunningham has shown flashes of his All-Star potential when healthy, Saddiq Bey is starting to emerge as a high-level perimeter player on offense and Isaiah Stewart has come into his own this season as a double-double threat at the center position.

They may only have 23 wins this year, but the Detroit Pistons have been a competitive team since the All-Star break and have picked up wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors in recent weeks.

Could the Pistons get yet another quality win during the second-half of the season in their second-to-last home game of the year against the Mavericks?

Here's how to watch Wednesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Mavericks vs. Pistons

WHO : Dallas Mavericks (49-30) vs. Detroit Pistons (23-56)

: Dallas Mavericks (49-30) vs. Detroit Pistons (23-56) WHEN : 7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 6

: 7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 6 WHERE : Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan TV: NBA League Pass

Key Stats & Facts For Mavericks vs. Pistons

The Mavericks are only giving up an average of 104.8 points per game to their opponents, the second-least amount in the NBA this season.

Dallas has won their last four regular season meetings against Detroit.

The Pistons are 10-11 since the All-Star break and have averaged 110.9 points per game since then, up from their season average of 104.8 points per game.

Saddiq Bey is averaging 19.7 points and is shooting 42.2% from three-point range over his last ten games.

Last Matchup:

February 8, 2022 - Pistons 86, Mavericks 116

The Mavericks cruised past the Pistons in their only meeting this season, beating Detroit by 30 points. As a team, Detroit shot just 5-30 (16.7%) from three-point range compared to the Mavericks who shot 18-36 (50%) from long-range. Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavs in this one with 33 points, 7 rebounds, 11 assists and 2 blocks.

Mavericks-Pistons Most Recent Games:

Mavericks last game : Dallas made a statement on Sunday by going on the road and beating the Milwaukee Bucks 118-112. Luka Doncic had yet another impressive outing with 32 points, 8 rebounds and 15 assists, as the Mavericks attacked the Bucks on the interior and took advantage of getting to the free-throw line, going 24-27 (88.9%) from the charity stripe.

: Dallas made a statement on Sunday by going on the road and beating the Milwaukee Bucks 118-112. Luka Doncic had yet another impressive outing with 32 points, 8 rebounds and 15 assists, as the Mavericks attacked the Bucks on the interior and took advantage of getting to the free-throw line, going 24-27 (88.9%) from the charity stripe. Pistons last game: Picking up their third straight victory, the Pistons beat the Indiana Pacers 121-117 on the road this past Sunday. Without Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey stepped up to be Detroit’s leading scorer with 31 points on 7-9 shooting from three-point range.

Latest Injury News:

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) - OUT, Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness) - OUT

Pistons: Marvin Bagley III (left hip strain) - OUT, Hamidou Diallo (left finger avulsion fracture) - OUT, Jerami Grant (left calf strain) - OUT, Cory Joseph (left lumbar spine strain) - OUT, Rodney McGruder (left hip strain) - OUT, Kelly Olynyk (rest) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Luka Doncic , 6-7 guard: 28.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists

, 6-7 guard: 28.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists G Jalen Brunson , 6-1 guard: 16.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists

, 6-1 guard: 16.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 10.9 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 10.9 points, 4.7 rebounds C Dwight Powell, 6-10 center: 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds

PROJECTED PISTONS STARTERS:

G Cade Cunningham , 6-6 guard: 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists

, 6-6 guard: 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists G Killian Hayes , 6-5 guard: 6.8 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-5 guard: 6.8 points, 4.3 assists F Saddiq Bey , 6-7 forward: 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds F Isaiah Livers , 6-7 forward: 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds C Isaiah Stewart, 6-8 center: 8.2 points, 8.6 rebounds

What to watch for:

The Dallas Mavericks have clinched a playoff spot and will clinch a Top-4 seed in the Western Conference with a win and a loss by the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

The Pistons currently own the third-worst record in the NBA, but with a win, they run the risk of not having the best odds for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Luka Doncic has recorded ten triple-doubles this season, tied for the fourth-most in the NBA this season. The Mavericks are 8-2 in those games.

Cade Cunningham currently leads all rookies in scoring at 17.3 points per game.

