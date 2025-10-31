NBA Exec's Austin Reaves Prediction is Bad for Future FA Suitors
Austin Reaves has been the talk of the NBA lately. The Los Angeles Lakers veteran has been heating up in the absence of LeBron James and Luka Doncic, and the outburst is coming at the right time.
Reaves could be a free agent as early as the summer of 2026. If he keeps up with his current pace—or even close to it—Reaves could be one of the most notable free agents in next year’s class.
Front offices must be looking into the idea of snagging Reaves for years to come, but one anonymous NBA executive makes an educated guess on Reaves’ future, suggesting that the Lakers get something done before Reaves even hits the open market.
"I don't think he's going to quite keep up this pace because LeBron will take away touches, but he is good and the Lakers intend to keep him, and he intends to stay, so my guess is it gets done,” an executive told ESPN.
The Lakers Are Building a Strong Future
The LeBron James era is winding down in Los Angeles. While it might not end as early as this season, the superstar isn’t expected to be in the game for too much longer. The Lakers surely wanted to pair Luka Doncic alongside LeBron to compete for a title now, but the future was thought about a lot in that move.
Reaves must be in the picture. He’s not only a homegrown from an undrafted status out of Oklahoma, but he’s truly showing tremendous value as a primary option when his co-stars are off the court.
When Reaves was a part-time starter in 2023-2024, starting just 57 of 82 games, he averaged 15.9 points while shooting 48 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.
Last season, the Lakers started Reaves in all 73 games he played. The veteran guard produced 20.2 points per game, while shooting 46 percent from the field and 37 percent from beyond the arc.
This year, the numbers are inflated with a higher usage in the first five games. Reaves is currently producing 34.2 points per game, knocking down 52 percent of his shots (38 percent from three). In addition to his scoring, Reaves is averaging a double-double with 10.0 assists.
To the exec’s point, Reaves’ numbers will likely take a noticeable dip once the team gets healthier, but that shouldn’t drop his potential free agency value. There’s plenty of proof that Reaves can produce No. 1 option numbers while remaining productive as a secondary option on an offense.
This year, Reaves is making $13.9 million. If he picks up his player option for the 2026-2027 season, he’ll earn $14.8 million. The chances of him declining and going bigger than his current four-year, $53 million deal are growing by the game. The big questions are by how much, and will the Lakers be willing to invest further?
