NBA Faces Critical Decision on Clippers Sharpshooter at EuroBasket
Los Angeles Clippers sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic is currently suited up for Serbia at EuroBasket.
While Bogdanovic is not playing under an NBA roof, the league still has control of whether he’ll continue to play in the overseas tournament or not.
Recently, Bogdanovic suffered an injury in a matchup against Portugal. He was spotted grabbing at his hamstring after playing for roughly 15 minutes.
via @APH00PS: Bogdan Bogdanovic suffered a hamstring injury following Serbia’s win on Friday, per @RealGM.
The Clippers are set to open training camp approximately a month from now.
Moving forward, Bogdanovic’s status is up in the air. According to BasketNews, the NBA’s medical team will ultimately make the call on whether the Clippers standout can continue playing or not. With the league’s insurance policy in place, they can hold Bogdanovic out for the remainder of the tournament if they cannot deem him healthy enough to play.
During the tournament, Bogdanovic totaled 40 minutes of action. During Serbia’s first set of action in the group phase, Bogdanovic checked in for 25 minutes. He made all but one of his shots from the field and two free throws to score 11 points.
Along with his scoring, Bogdanovic dished out seven assists and came down with two rebounds.
In Serbia’s second game, Bogdanovic hit on three out of his four shots from the field to put up seven points. He also collected five rebounds and dished out one assist.
If his tournament ends just two games into the group phase, Bogdanovic will wrap it up by shooting 78 percent from the field, averaging nine points, four assists, and four rebounds.
Bogdanovic has played as a complementary piece to the Denver Nuggets star, Nikola Jokic.
Serbia has done well for itself in the Group A standings, winning both of its matchups. Turkey is the only team currently tied with Serbia in the win column, picking up two victories of their own.
Looking At a Full Season With the Clippers
When Bogdanovic’s EuroBasket run ends, he’ll begin preparing for his first full season with the Los Angeles Clippers. Last year, Bogdanovic was added to the Clippers via trade. After seeing the court for 24 games with the Atlanta Hawks, the sharpshooter was traded in exchange for Terance Mann and Bones Hyland.
With the Clippers, Bogdanovic appeared in 30 games, picking up just four starts. Seeing the court for 25 minutes per game, the veteran made 47 percent of his shots from the field and averaged 43 percent from three. He produced 11 points per game.
In the playoffs, Bogdanovic appeared in seven games, averaging 17 minutes of playing time. He produced six points per game, struggling with his shot. The veteran averaged 36 percent from the field and made just 29 percent of his threes.
For the 2025-2026 NBA season, Bogdanovic is owed $16 million. The Clippers have a team option on the table for the 2026-2027 NBA season. The organization hopes his setback with Serbia is minor. Ideally, the 33-year-old would get a chance to finish out his EuroBasket run. The call is in the NBA’s hands.