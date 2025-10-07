NBA Fans Aren’t Buying Russell Westbrook as the Bucks’ Missing Piece
The NBA free agency market still has Russell Westbrook in the mix.
With NBA teams firing up their training camp sessions this week, it’s unclear if there is a fit for Westbrook at the moment. Clearly, the future Hall of Famer doesn’t have a ton of interest in him at this stage of the offseason, leaving some to make suggestions.
Earlier this week, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins suggested that the Bucks should sign Westbrook. That caused a popular NBA-centric social media account to ask fans how far could a Bucks team with Westbrook go. The answer? It’s not in Westbrook’s favor.
via @TheDunkCentral: How far could this team go if it were to happen?
NBA Fans Debate Russ to the Bucks
via @jbondwagon: As far as where Giannis can carry Kuz, Russ, and Doc. … Which is not too far
@DazzlingMrGoat: Idk but I can see a lottery draft pick in their future
@shearknado: The housing industry in Milwaukee will never be the same again [Brick]
@Jokicgoatic15: Kuzma, Brick, Bagless, and Doc on the same team? I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy.
@BLvckxW0LF: Not far…right down the street and back to be specific
It wasn’t too long ago when Westbrook was putting together All-Star campaigns. His last All-Star nod came during his lone season with the Houston Rockets in 2019-2020, but Westbrook’s impact on the Washington Wizards in 2020-2021 was major.
Since then, the veteran guard tried something different. He started all 78 games with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-2022, but he took on a bench role during the 2022-2023 season before getting traded. With the LA Clippers, Westbrook went back to a starting role, but made he made the transition back to a bench role in 2023-2024.
With the Denver Nuggets last year, Westbrook appeared in 75 games and started 36 of those matchups.
@VinoUncorked: Fighting with the Wizards for the #1 overall pick
@MiamisOG: first round exits if they have Westbrook
@4_Everxoxo: We already got Doc we don't want Russ. Second round exit at best
Last year, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game with the Nuggets.
When Denver put together its playoff run, Westbrook averaged 11.7 points while making just 39 percent of his shots from the field last year.
The consensus doesn’t seem to believe the Bucks are one complementary bench player away from championship contention. After losing in round one of the NBA Playoffs over the past two seasons, the Bucks have a lot to prove this year. So far, they don’t seem to have much interest in bringing on Westbrook, as some might suggest.