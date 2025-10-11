NBA Fans Defend Lakers' Dalton Knecht Against Negative Narrative
As the former first-rounder Dalton Knecht enters his second NBA season, the guard has recently gained some negative attention based on a league scout’s opinion on his potential value in the trade market.
According to The Athletic, an anonymous scout referred to Knecht as a “negative asset.”
Similar to when teams are looking to offload a veteran’s overpriced contract, some have privately claimed that draft assets would have to be included in a potential deal centered around the young sharpshooter, who was nearly shipped to Charlotte last year.
The league might be down on Knecht, who was once regarded as one of the steals of the 2024 NBA Draft, but hoops fans recently pushed back on the report that his value is near the floor.
NBA Fans Defend Dalton Knecht
via @KevinOConnor: Negative asset is quite extreme. Knecht is only 24 entering year 2 on his rookie scale contract, and he was a late bloomer in high school and in college. Maybe the trend follows in the NBA. Also...he wasn't bad as a rookie. Odd comment by that scout!
@PrizePicks: he hasn’t even started year 2
@KingFazir: News to me. I thought bro was balling.
@GBOVFL22: It’s almost like everyone said this would happen as soon as the Lakers drafted him. That was always a terrible landing spot
@stakit_live: Why? He’s not bad?
Following a run at Tennessee, Knecht entered the NBA as the 17th overall pick by the Lakers.
Seeing as though he was the SEC Player of the Year, landing in one of the biggest NBA markets, Knecht had a lot of pressure on him right out of the gate.
At first, Knecht was thriving during his limited action with the Lakers, but he certainly had his rookie moments. Right around the time it seemed Knecht was beginning to fall out of favor in LA, he was included in a trade to the Charlotte Hornets.
The situation quickly got awkward since it was rescinded two days after it was thought to be finalized. The rookie returned to the Lakers, and had to finish off the year with a team that clearly no longer wanted him.
@robbiegoodwin: no one loves to overhype and then tear down more than lakers fans. hes a rookie in his second year
@_utilitysports: How is a middle of the 1st round rookie contract with team options a negative asset?
@BrongGotGame: wdym? he’s an extremely good player. Every team should have a Dalton Knecht on their squad
@AU_HOOPS: The fact that Dalton’s constantly in the media tells me he’s doing something right. Keep going young fella
@AlexPancakesNFT: I value him like a young Jalen Brunson
Knecht finished his first NBA season with 78 games played. He also started in 16 matchups, averaging 19.2 minutes per game. The Lakers’ guard shot 46 percent from the field, and knocked down 38 percent of his threes. He averaged 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and nearly 1 assist per game.
He didn’t have a role with the Lakers when they landed in the playoffs, but he showed some impressive flashes throughout the regular season.
One of the biggest questions surrounding the Lakers this year is whether they’ll look to move Knecht again. The narrative surrounding him suggests his value has remained on a decline since the Lakers sent him to Charlotte for less than 72 hours.
For the time being, the Lakers seem to be trying to make it work with the sophomore sharpshooter. While recent reports haven’t done Knecht any favors, the Lakers guard can feel good about the support he’s been receiving from fans all over.