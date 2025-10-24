NBA Fans Feel Frustrated Over This Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stat
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made NBA history on Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers.
But it’s not the kind of history that would necessarily excite NBA fans.
Through the Oklahoma City Thunder’s double-overtime matchup, Gilgeous-Alexander shot 26 free throws. As a stellar free-throw shooter, SGA notched 23 points from the charity stripe on Thursday.
via @ESPNInsights: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has attempted 40 free throws through 2 games, the most through a player's first two games of the season in NBA history.
While getting to the free-throw line is often considered a skill set in the eyes of many players involved in today’s NBA, fans have not embraced players who can live at the line on a nightly basis. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a one-time MVP, surely has a superstar whistle, and he knows how to take advantage of it.
With back-to-back games involving multiple overtimes, SGA had plenty of minutes to rack up free throws at a historic rate. The fans responded accordingly.
NBA Fans Sound Off on SGA’s Free Throw Total
via @NBAPredictionEn: The most in the first two games in history? You don’t say? Yeah I think we all figured that out pretty quick.
@TheOGColt: Between this and the gambling scandals, the league is about to suffer some consequences with very low ratings
@datkidspags: Sounds fun to watch
@danhurleyuconn: We’re not surprised in the slightest at this
@chapobreezy: Free throw man
Although Gilgeous-Alexander is consistently one of the top players in the league, that tends to come with a lot of critics, as well as supporters.
Like many of his fellow NBA stars, Gilgeous-Alexander battles the “free-throw merchant” allegations from NBA fans on social media consistently throughout the year.
@MattMedina6: Game’s gone
@snipperov: Joke league
@JasonHeffernon: I can't fathom enjoying watching him, or OKC as a whole play basketball.
@jjmaples55: Issue for me is they letting Lu Dort do MMA on the other end while this is happening
@DionApollo: Eliminate refs and SGA is Collin Sexton
Plenty of this—and a lot of barf emojis. It’s safe to say that plenty of hoops fans are not thrilled.
Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander led the NBA in free throws made with 601. The Los Angeles Clippers star, James Harden, was second in line with 505 free throws made. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was another steep drop, as he accounted for 491 points off free throws last year.
Gilgeous-Alexander will continue to be a frequent visitor to the charity stripe whether fans like it or not. As a result, he’ll have a good chance of continuing to churn out high-scoring outings.
In Tuesday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets, Gilgeous-Alexander shot 46 percent from the field (10-14 FT) to score 35 points in 47 minutes.
Against the Pacers on Thursday, Gilgeous-Alexander checked in for 45 minutes. He made 48 percent of his shots from the field (23-26 FT) to score 55 points.