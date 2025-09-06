NBA Fans Fired Up Over New Knicks Player’s Viral Speech
The acquisition of Guerschon Yabusele could end up being a steal for the New York Knicks.
Not only did they get a solid veteran forward, who brings plenty of versatility to the table, but they’ve landed themselves a respected leader. Recently, a clip of Yabusele’s speech to his team at EuroBasket went viral on social media.
Although the speech is in French, the tone and the translation still left Knicks fans feeling optimistic about one of their recent additions in free agency.
Yabusele Leads With a Speech
via @NBA_NewYork: "We have to stop lying to ourselves––we were not ready today…We need everyone…20 minutes left, go hard for 20…Let's go"
–– Captain Guerschon Yabusele's halftime speech before France came back to beat Poland; Le Bear had 36
Knicks Fans Speak on Yabusele’s Leadership
via @KnicksMafia: I don’t speak French, but I’d run through a brick wall for him
@Zookieverse: Knicks got a steal with this. Excited for next szn!
@williederrick3: I’m going to like this guy
@Cee201nj: He's gonna be a dawg for us! Lets f go NYK
@MadGoodKS: Need this!!!
@buyinglower: Leader
@ponmoid: Thank you Philly
@ThatGuySheldon: So glad he got picked up after last years Olympics, man. He gets it.
@gerryfrmdablock: That’s a general.
@slamdunkslugger: That's great leadership to have on the Knicks! We have leaders but it's good to have someone that can be inspiring and outspoken on the team.
Yabusele is entering the second season of his second stint in the NBA. This time around, he’s slightly more proven, and primed for an important role on a championship-hopeful team.
Last summer, Yabusele was making his way back on the NBA’s radar with a strong performance in France at the 2024 Summer Olympics. The Philadelphia 76ers managed to lure in Yabusele, helping him reach a buyout with Real Madrid.
Yabusele signed a one-year deal with the Sixers. At the time, Philadelphia was among several Eastern Conference teams with championship hopes. With all of the injuries affecting them throughout the run, the Sixers ended up missing the playoffs for the first time in years.
Although the Sixers publicly stated their interest in retaining Yabusele, a deal couldn’t get done. Eventually, Yabusele signed with the Knicks. He’s on a two-year deal.
The 29-year-old appeared in 70 games with the Sixers last year. He averaged 11 points while shooting 50 percent from the field and 38 percent from three. Along with his scoring, Yabusele came down with 5.6 rebounds per game and dished out 2.1 assists per outing.