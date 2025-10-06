NBA Fans Get Another Look at Injured Kyrie Irving in Action
Kyrie Irving has made an appearance at Dallas Mavericks practice this week.
The injured NBA star is working his way back from an ACL injury that he suffered during the 2024-2025 NBA season.
via @DLLS_Mavs: Kyrie Irving getting his work in after practice today as he works back from his ACL injury #MFFL
Irving is not expected to be back on the court anytime soon, but he’s still targeting a return at some point during the 2025-2026 season.
Even without Irving, the Mavericks are expected to be one of the biggest threats in the Western Conference. With Anthony David getting healthy again and having an opportunity to spend an offseason with the Mavs, they have a proven star in the mix to mesh with the multi-time champion and All-Star, Klay Thompson.
On top of the core star veterans, the Mavericks are looking forward to having Cooper Flagg in the mix. Heading into his first college season at Duke, Flagg was expected to be the No.1 draft prospect in 2025. Once the Mavs won the lottery, they selected Flagg with their top pick, and hope that the young forward has an immediate impact on the team.
Last season, the Mavericks managed to pick up a 28-22 record when Irving was healthy. In 50 games, the Mavericks averaged 115.4 points per game with their star guard in the mix.
Without Irving on the court, Dallas won just 34 percent of their games, averaging three fewer points per game in 32 matchups.
Does Kyrie Irving Have a Recovery Timeline?
Heading into training camp, Dallas head coach Jason Kidd addressed reporters with a strong message regarding Irving’s recovery.
The player-turned-coach wanted to let everybody know that Irving is not exactly ahead of schedule.
“When we do see Ky’s shooting, can we just refrain from saying, ‘Ahead of schedule’? That’s bad reporting,” Kidd said on media day. “He is doing quite well, as we can see, but he is not ahead of schedule. Let’s not say that. That’s unfair to him, and to the Mavs, because it’s not true. Is he on schedule? It looks like it. A lot of positive things are happening, but the report that he is ahead of schedule is not fair.”
Irving addressed his timeline as well, telling the public that there isn’t a set date. He also asked fans and reporters to refrain from asking about.
“Please don’t ask me when I’m coming back,” Irving said on his stream. “Please don’t badger with me all of the questions like, ‘Hey, if you’re healthy by November, what do you think about…’ Like, please don’t badger me with any questions, guys. I’m going to be ready when I’m ready, and I’m taking the necessary steps to put my best foot forward and I’m enjoying it.”
The Mavericks will begin their season on October 22. They are set to host the San Antonio Spurs, following a four-game preseason, which tips off on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. For the time being, Irving will continue to watch from the side and put his vocal leadership skills to work as he continues rehabbing his setback.