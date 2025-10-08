NBA Fans Get Glimpse of LeBron James Working After Rumor-Filled Day
On Monday, LeBron James sent the NBA rumor mill into a frenzy.
As the veteran superstar took to social media to tease the “second decision,” a spin-off from his famous free agency announcement in 2010, NBA fans spent the day and night trying to predict what was about to happen.
Was the future Hall of Famer calling it a career before tipping off his 23rd season in the league? Was LeBron eyeing another team to join after picking up his player option for the final season of his current contract?
Many speculated that James was just causing a stir to promote something. That group of believers ended up being correct. LeBron James wasn’t making any major career decisions—he was simply promoting a brand.
NBA Fans Get a Glimpse of LeBron in Action
James was all smiles at Tuesday’s practice. The vibes at the Lakers’ facility was seemingly business as usual, despite the superstar forward causing a rumor-filled day to begin the new week.
via @TheHoopsCentral: LeBron at the Lakers practice today.
Following the Lakers’ practice, LA head coach JJ Redick addressed the media for the first time since LeBron revealed that he clickbaited the basketball world.
“You guys are idiots,” Redick told reporters. “We all knew it was an ad, right? I’m sure I got some texts [about it]. I think most people that text me are also aware that it was an ad. Nobody was freaking out.”
Although LeBron James could’ve called it a career today and still be remembered as one of the greatest players the game has seen, the Lakers’ star seems to have plenty of gas in the tank still.
During the 2024-2025 NBA season, James appeared in 70 games, seeing the court for 34.9 minutes per game. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists. The forward shot 51 percent from the field and knocked down 38 percent of his threes.
This offseason, the Lakers seem to be easing LeBron into action as he deals with a minor ailment. Before the team entered the preseason, James was revealed to be dealing with a glute injury. He was ruled out for the first preseason outing of the year. On Tuesday, it was revealed that LeBron would miss the entire preseason and is eyeing an opening night return to the court.
It’s unclear what’s in store for LeBron beyond this season. However, year 23 will go down with the Lakers.