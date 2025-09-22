NBA Fans React to Andrew Wiggins’ Post Before Heat Camp
Soon, Andrew Wiggins will go through his first training camp with the Miami Heat.
Around this time last season, the former No. 1 pick was preparing for another season with the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, the Heat were attempting to keep Jimmy Butler happy.
Both players are all smiles, but in different places. After a drama-filled season with Butler in the building, the Heat cut ties with their star forward by trading him to the Warriors in a massive multi-team deal.
In the process of moving on from Butler, the Heat acquired Andrew Wiggins. He’s gearing up for his first true season with the Miami Heat.
NBA Fans Show Support on Wiggins’ Latest Post
The Heat are making a transition from the Butler era, which they found plenty of success in, despite not adding a championship banner to the rafters in South Beach.
With Wiggins, the Heat landed a former Rookie of the Year, one-time All-Star, and one-time NBA champion. Last season, Wiggins appeared in 43 games for the Warriors. He checked in for 30 minutes per game, producing 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He knocked down 38 percent of his threes.
When Wiggins got to Miami, he played in just 17 games. The veteran forward posted averages of 19 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 36 percent from three.
After the Heat reached the playoffs, he produced 11.5 points per game, knocking down 35 percent of his threes.
Lately, Wiggins’ name has been tied to some rumors. One narrative suggests the Los Angeles Lakers could be interested in pursuing Wiggins before next season’s trade deadline.
If the Heat reach a potential breaking point, where they accept it might be time to begin focusing on a rebuild, then Wiggins might make sense. As long as the Heat feel they are playoff contenders in the Eastern COnference, they would have a hard time parting ways with Wiggins.
Still, Lakers fans are showing interest in the idea of their team acquiring Wiggins.