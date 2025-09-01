NBA Forecast Shows Optimism for Clippers With Bradley Beal
For the past few seasons, Bradley Beal has been one of the most scrutinized NBA stars.
After landing a mega deal with the Washington Wizards, many questioned whether Beal was the type of player to move the needle on a championship-ready roster. He was traded to the Phoenix Suns, and that entire stint was a disaster for everybody involved.
Now, Beal is a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. Considering the way the Suns' stint panned out, NBA fans are skeptical about his value to a James Harden, Kawhi Leonard-led roster.
Beal headlines a long list of notable additions for the Clippers this summer. The team also added Chris Paul, John Collins, and Brook Lopez.
While the Clippers parted ways with Norman Powell, Amir Coffey, Patty Mills, and Ben Simmons, on paper, they seem to be much improved.
A recent report from ESPN confirms that league sources see the Clippers’ offseason in a positive light.
via Tim Bontemps, ESPN: “This summer, the Clippers turned Norman Powell, Amir Coffey, Ben Simmons and Patty Mills into Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, John Collins and Brook Lopez, making LA one of the NBA's deepest teams and earning praise from rival scouts and executives for their offseason maneuvers.
This roster is almost the polar opposite of what OKC has put together: Only three Clippers rotation players are under 30, and none is under 27, but the Clippers can combat the age and injury risks by leaning into their coaching and depth. That should allow them to push on and exceed last year's win total.”
The Clippers are currently forecasted to go 50-32 next season—the same record they achieved last season. When the Clippers finished by winning over 60 percent of their games, they collected the fifth seed in the Western Conference, picking up a first-round battle with the Denver Nuggets.
The series was close, but a blowout Game 7 in favor of Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets eliminated the Clippers in the first round. The departure of Powell is notable, but the Clippers are banking on some bigger names for next year.
Beal’s massive contract is no more. He agreed to a buyout with the Suns back in July, leading him to sign a two-year deal, worth over $10 million, with the Clippers. The stakes are still high, as the Clippers are banking on Beal to be a key contributor as they hope to finally make a run for the title.
After his second season in Phoenix, Beal landed in LA with over 800 games on his resume. The veteran guard has averaged 22 points, four assists, and four rebounds. He is a three-time All-Star and a one-time All-NBA recipient.
Can the Clippers be the team to fully unlock the former Wizard/Sun? There's optimism in the air.