NBA Free Agency Market Likely to Gain Chicago Bulls Star in 2026
Coby White could be looking to cash in next summer.
According to a report from the Chicago Sun Times, the veteran guard told the Chicago Bulls that he doesn’t plan to extend his contract before it expires at the end of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
White is on an expiring three-year deal, which is worth $36 million. He’s slated to make $12.8 million throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season.
While many might take that as a sign that the Bulls guard is looking to conclude his time in Chicago, it’s simply a smart business play by the young standout, who benefits more by waiting for free agency.
Coming out of North Carolina in 2019, White was a projected lottery pick. The Bulls spent their seventh-overall pick on the former five-star recruit, making him an immediate contributor off the bench.
Before he entered the NBA, White appeared in 35 games for the Tar Heels. He averaged 16.1 points, while shooting 42 percent from the field. He also knocked down 35 percent of his threes. The veteran guard came down with 3.5 rebounds per game and dished out 4.1 assists per game.
When he fired up his rookie season with the Bulls, White appeared in 65 matchups. He struggled with his efficiency from the field while putting up 13.2 points per game.
Since his rookie season, White’s production has gone up and down. Fortunately, he improved his efficiency with his shot while seeing a major improvement in his production. During the 2023-2024 NBA season, White gained steam as a potential Most Improved Player of the Year. Last season, it was clear he could take advantage of higher usage.
During the 2024-2025 NBA season, White put up 20.4 points per game, while making 45 percent of his shots from the field, and shooting threes at a 37 percent clip.
With White on pace to hit the market, he’ll certainly be one of the top guard options. For the Bulls, they could realistically part ways with two of their point guards on the roster, as Ayo Dosunmu is also on pace to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.
The 2025-2026 NBA season will be a major run for White personally. So far, he’s off to a tough start, since he suffered a calf strain back in August.
When the Bulls gathered for media day on Monday, the team’s President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas confirmed that White will be limited to begin the new hoops year. While there is hope that White could be back on the court by the end of the preseason, his timeline isn’t concrete. The setback will be something to keep an eye on.