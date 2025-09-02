NBA Free Agency Prediction Counters Ben Simmons Narrative
Ben Simmons is one of the top names on the NBA free agency market.
The former All-Star is still searching for the situation that suits him best. Several teams have been linked to Simmons since he wrapped up his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, but it’s apparent that there haven’t been any strong enough offers to get him to his next destination.
One NBA prediction recently suggested that Simmons could be pencilled in for the New York Knicks on a minimum deal. That idea bets against the recent reveal that the Knicks’ rumored interest in Simmons was questionable.
via Reporting from Stefan Bondy, New York Post: “The Knicks still have to fill a 14th standard roster spot ahead of the regular season. New York has maintained its interest in free agent guards Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet and Ben Simmons to fill that spot, according to Bondy, though he cautions that he has heard “conflicting information” about how genuine the interest in Simmons is.
There was a time in Simmons’ career when he was a rival of the Knicks, with an incredible track record against the Atlantic Division squad.
These days, the three-time All-Star is playing a much different role. Simmons is going to be on a short-term deal no matter where he lands.
The Knicks intend to compete for an NBA Championship in 2025-2026. As the saying goes: Defense wins championships. That remains a strong suit for Simmons, whose offensive game still remains questionable for the most part.
“Simmons is a versatile defender and playmaker, though his lack of three-point shooting limits some fits,” writes Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus. “Multiple teams are potential destinations.”
Last year, Simmons split time with the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers. He started the year in Brooklyn, suiting up for 33 games. The veteran guard averaged 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists.
After mutually parting ways with the Nets, Simmons had a choice between staying in the East with the Cleveland Cavaliers or going to the West with the Los Angeles Clippers. He chose the latter destination.
With the Clippers, Simmons came off the bench for 17 games. He produced 2.9 points, 3.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game in roughly 16 minutes of action. In his first playoff action since the Philadelphia days, Simmons averaged just eight minutes on the court in five games.
Before training camp, the Kicks will inevitably add a backup guard to come off the bench. Simmons might seem like a long shot, but he’s still gaining some support as a possible addition.