NBA Free Agency Still Has RFAs on the Board

Mar 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Mar 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
With September in its final day, the NBA’s restricted free agency deadline is right in front of us. Currently, there are three restricted free agents left on the market, with one of them being a two-way prospect.

Soon, the league will find out what’s next for them.

Who’s Left on the NBA’s RFA Market?

Taran Armstrong, Golden State Warriors

It seems the Warriors are going to be parting ways with Taran Armstrong ahead of the 2025-2026 season. As pointed out by Blue Man Hoop, the Warriors filled up their two-way slots, and Armstrong is not confirmed to be back.

Ahead of Golden State’s media day activities on Monday, the Warriors confirmed that Pat Spencer would be taking up a two-way deal. Jackson Rowe and the recently drafted Alex Toohey will be the two others on the roster as two-way players.

Armstrong is a 23-year-old undrafted guard, who entered the league in 2024. He had a pro stint in the NBL. Last season, Toohey spent some time with the Santa Cruz Warriors, making his debut in early March. The Warriors did not call up Armstrong at any point during the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Mar 29, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) controls the ball against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Quentin Grimes, Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers haven’t been able to retain Grimes on a new deal. The qualifying offer has been on the table for months, and the team reportedly offered a multi-year contract, which didn’t meet Grimes’ initial salary demands.

Currently, Grimes and the Sixers seem far away on striking a multi-year contract. And while the veteran sharpshooter wanted to push back the RFA deadline, Philadelphia reportedly declined. It’s unclear what’s next for Grimes, who had a breakout stretch with the Sixers in the spring.

After landing in Philadelphia following his stint with the Dallas Mavericks, Grimes averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 28 games. Before that, he posted averages of 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

The stalemate between Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors has prevented several players from finalizing deals in Golden State. It’s been the most talked-about free agency of the offseason.

At this point, the Warriors have offered multiple contracts to Kuminga. Since none of them include a player option, the lack of flexibility has caused Kuminga to continue rejecting the offers. Taking the qualifying offer is becoming an increasingly likely scenario for the veteran forward.

The Warriors selected Kuminga with the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He had a reserve role on their last title-winning team. Since then, Kuminga has had stretches as a starter and a veteran reserve. Last year, he appeared in 47 games, producing 15.3 points, 2.2 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game.

