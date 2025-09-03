NBA Free Agency Twist Could Be Looming for Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons’ next destination in the NBA is still unclear.
The former All-Star is reportedly weighing whether he wants to continue playing next season or not, according to the New York Post.
via Stefan Bondy, NY Post: “Ben Simmons has generated interest from the Knicks and another team but is also questioning whether he even wants to continue playing in the NBA next season, The Post has learned.”
The report comes not long after Ben Simmons was recently predicted to be “penciled in” with the Knicks.
Since 2016, Simmons has been one of the most polarizing talents in the NBA. Coming out of LSU, he garnered major praise for being the consensus No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.
During his one-and-done freshman season at LSU, Simmons started 32 games. He averaged 19.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
The struggling Philadelphia 76ers ended up with the No. 1 pick that year. As expected, they selected Simmons, making him a face of the franchise alongside Joel Embiid.
Simmons famously missed his rookie season with the Sixers as he dealt with a foot injury. When he debuted in 2017, he was by far one of the most promising young players in the league. In year one, he appeared in 81 games, averaging 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He was named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year.
From 2018, up until the 2020-2021 NBA season, Simmons was an All-Star regular in the NBA. He formed a dynamic duo with Joel Embiid on the Sixers, as Philadelphia made the playoffs each time Simmons played. Although he was a part of three playoff runs with the Sixers, Simmons often generated criticism for his play beyond the second round, as his lack of shooting range limited his game in the half-court.
During the 2021-2022 NBA season, Simmons held out from the Sixers. As the veteran guard desired a trade away from the organization, he remained away from the team. Eventually, the Sixers and the Brooklyn Nets struck a deal. Simmons wouldn’t debut for the Nets until the 2022-2023 NBA season.
Simmons dealt with multiple setbacks throughout his Nets tenure. Amid his third playing season in Brooklyn, Simmons reached a contract buyout after appearing in 33 games. Once he became a free agent, Simmons signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.
At this point, Simmons is one of the most notable names remaining on the free agency market. He was expected to find a new destination ahead of training camp, but the latest on his situation suggests Simmons could no longer be available to interested suitors.
Throughout his career, Simmons posted averages of 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists. With the Clippers last season, he averaged 2.9 points, 3.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds.