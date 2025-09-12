NBA Free Agent Could See Market Spark Thanks to Knicks
Late in the free agency game, the veteran center Thomas Bryant is still without a team.
According to a report, Bryant recently received some interest from the Eastern Conference contenders, the New York Knicks.
Per Jake Fischer of ‘The Stein Line,’ Bryant was one of several veterans “considered” to be signed by the Knicks in recent days. While they “weighed bringing in” Thomas, and put together a visit between the free agent and team officials, the Knicks went in a different direction.
Since Thursday, New York has added three different veterans in Landry Shamet, Garrison Mathews, and Malcolm Brogdon. The Knicks wanted to prioritize wing and backcourt depth, leaving Bryant to continue waiting for another suitor to scoop him up.
Will the Knicks Spark a Trend?
Since somebody was in line to sign Thomas, that reveal might be the jumpstart the veteran needs to start having other teams line up late in the process.
Lately, there hasn’t been much on the Bryant front when it comes to the NBA. Back in July, reports suggested that Bryant was close to reaching a deal with the Greek club, Panathinaikos. So far, he hasn’t joined in on the trend of being an NBA player to sign overseas.
Bryant, 28, entered the NBA in 2017 out of Indiana. He spent two seasons in the NCAA, averaging 12.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game.
He was a second-round pick, landing 42nd overall to the Utah Jazz. Bryant was moved to the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of his rookie season.
As a rookie, Bryant appeared in just 15 games for the Lakers. He spent a lot of time in the NBA G League, playing for the Lakers’ affiliate. After getting waived following his rookie year, Bryant was picked up by the Washington Wizards. He ended up sticking in DC for four seasons.
Following his run with the Wizards, Bryant went back to the Lakers for a 41-game stretch. He averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game. At the 2023 trade deadline, Bryant was moved to the Denver Nuggets. He ended up contributing to a championship-winning run.
Over the past two seasons, Bryant has had stints with the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers. After seeing the court for 10 games with the Heat last year, he was traded to the Pacers in mid-December. The veteran big man came off the bench, appearing in 56 games. He averaged 6.9 points and 3.9 rebounds.
In the playoffs, Bryant averaged 8.4 minutes in 20 games. He registered just 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds.
The eight-year NBA veteran continues to patiently wait for his next shot.