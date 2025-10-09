NBA Free Agent Delon Wright Shares Important Injury Update
Delon Wright has become the newest player available on the NBA free agency market.
The Indiana Pacers announced that they have cut ties with the veteran guard on Thursday morning. The former first-round pick suffered an injury during the Pacers’ recent preseason game, leaving the team looking for more depth as they prepare for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
via @IndianaPacers: We have signed guard Cam Payne to a training camp contract. In a subsequent move, we have waived guard Delon Wright.
Wright will spend some time recovering from his setback. On Thursday, he sent a message to his followers, confirming his status.
via @delonwright: Thanks to everyone that prayed or sent get well wishes my way! Yes that was a brutal hit I took but, I am doing good just 10 stitches above my eye and 4 on my elbow.
Wright’s recovery timeline is unclear. So is his next move.
The good news is that Wright has plenty of experience, so the preseason would’ve been just a small sample for teams on the hunt for a veteran guard. Being in NBA since 2015, Wright has played in over 500 games.
During his first four seasons in the NBA, Wright played for the Toronto Raptors. He averaged 6.7 points and 2.3 assists, while shooting 45 percent from the field.
Since then, Wright hasn’t spent more than one season with a team. The veteran has suited up for the Wizards, Hawks, Mavericks, Pistons, Kings, Grizzlies, Bucks, Heat, and the Knicks. New York was his latest true stop.
Last season, Wright started his season off with a 26-game run with the Bucks. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.8 assists in 15.6 minutes of action.
Wright would finish the year off with the Knicks. He played in 14 games, seeing the court for 16.4 minutes per game. The veteran averaged 4.3 points and 2.1 assists.
At this point, Wright has appeared in 548 regular-season games, averaging 6.7 points while shooting 45 percent from the field. He has seven seasons of playoff experience. With the Knicks last season, Wright appeared in just six postseason matchups, seeing the court for under seven minutes per game.
Considering Wright was on a training camp deal, his status with the Pacers beyond the 2025 preseason wasn't guaranteed. It might be hard to bounce back at this moment, but Wright hits the free agency market and immediately becomes one of the top players available.