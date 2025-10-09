NBA Free Agent Malik Beasley Teases Return With New Series Promotion
Malik Beasley has once again teased the idea of playing during the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Currently one of the league’s top free agents remaining, Beasley has a major obstacle preventing him from signing a new contract.
On his recent Instagram post, Beasley teased an online docuseries, promoting it as a platform where NBA fans could “maybe” find out his next team.
via @mbeasy5: snippet of @beeasyonline series.. dropping soon. YT: Malikbeasley5 . go subscribe to channel and maybe you will find out where I’m playing this year, what I did summer 25, my new businesses, and of course the grind. All in the new series BE EASY.
At the end of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Beasley publicly made it clear he wanted to return to the Detroit Pistons for another contract.
Last summer, Beasley signed a one-year deal with the Pistons. The veteran sharpshooter was betting on himself. He nearly cashed out.
During his lone season with Detroit, Beasley appeared in 82 games, starting just 18 of those matchups. He attempted nearly 10 shots per game from beyond the arc. Beasley averaged 16.3 points off the bench, while also coming down with 2.6 rebounds and dishing out 1.7 assists.
Beasley was nearly named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. He lost out to Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
The Pistons were willing to put a multi-year deal, worth over $40 million, on the table to retain Beasley. Then a gambling investigation stalled those discussions, eventually leading Detroit down a different path. They spent that money on Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson.
via @APH00PS: The Cleveland Cavaliers have interest in signing free agent Malik Beasley, per
@ShamsCharania. Beasley will look to promptly join a team once the investigation into the alleged gambling claims is concluded.
Beasley went from being a prime focus in the investigation to seeing it ease up. However, easing up doesn’t mean disappearing. Not only is the investigation still ongoing, but the NBA has launched its own. Once that is concluded, Beasley will find out if he has to serve a suspension or not. If there is one, depending on the length, Beasley could be a player that teams steer clear of this year.
The veteran sharpshooter’s confidence remains high. As Beasley continues to tease his next landing spot, fans are patiently waiting to find out his decision. Soon, the league should have clarity.