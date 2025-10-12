NBA Free Agent MarJon Beauchamp Has Multiple Teams Interested
The Portland Trail Blazers recently waived former NBA first-rounder MarJon Beauchamp.
The 25-year-old was expected to see his release as he joined the team on an Exhibit 10 deal. If all went as planned, Beauchamp would return to the Blazers’ organization to become a member of their NBA G League affiliate.
However, the Blazers have competition in this case. Beauchamp garnered attention from the Philadelphia 76ers. The Eastern Conference hopefuls are looking to potentially add the veteran forward, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
via Keith Pompey: “If everything goes as expected, MarJon Beauchamp will sign a contract with the 76ers. Sources have said the 6-foot-6 small forward has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Sixers. However, a team source said it is not official yet. The source said the Portland Trail Blazers are still involved. The Blazers waived Beauchamp on Tuesday, one week after signing him to an Exhibit 10 deal, and the franchise could be trying to negotiate a better deal.”
The Sixers and the Blazers have two different paths in the NBA at the moment. The latter team is in a tough Western Conference and is still hovering around a rebuild phase. The good news is that the Blazers have been trending in the right direction.
As for the Sixers, they have been moving like a potential championship contender. Last summer, the Sixers spent a lot in free agency, hoping to boost their title chances after a first-round exit. Unfortunately for Philly, injuries piled up and left them missing the playoffs for the first time in years.
This season, the Sixers are optimistic about their chances of getting back in the playoff picture in a wide-open Eastern Conference. For Beauchamp, it would be difficult to crack a spot on the roster later on down the line, as an Exhibit 10 deal would send him to the Delaware Blue Coats.
Beauchamp has been in the NBA since 2022. He started his pro career with the NBA G League Ignite. The Milwaukee Bucks made him the 24th overall pick in the NBA Draft in 2022.
During his rookie season with the Bucks, Beauchamp appeared in 52 games, picking up 11 starts and averaging 13.5 minutes on the court. He made 39 percent of his shots from the field and hit on 33 percent of his threes. Beauchamp averaged 5.1 points and 2.2 rebounds as a rookie in Milwaukee.
In his second season with the Bucks, the young veteran’s playing time decreased slightly in 48 games. By year three, he was seeing the court for under 5 minutes per game in 26 matchups. The Bucks traded Beauchamp to the Los Angeles Clippers. His stint with the Clippers included 3 appearances.
The Clippers waived Beauchamp in early March. The New York Knicks picked him up on a two-way contract just days later. Last season, Beauchamp played in 6 games for the Knicks, averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds.