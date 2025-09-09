NBA Free Agent Precious Achiuwa’s Top Suitor Not Ready to Strike
As NBA training camp approaches, Precious Achiuwa is becoming a name to watch.
Throughout the offseason, the former New York Knicks forward has been available on the open market, waiting for another team to come calling.
So far—no luck.
Will the Miami Heat change that? They could—but not yet.
On Monday, it was reported that the Heat have made contact with Achiuwa this offseason. As we know, contact doesn’t equal a contract. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Achiuwa does not have an offer on the table at this time.
And if the Heat do prepare an offer for him, it probably won’t happen anytime soon.
via @flasportsbuzz: A little more on Precious Achiuwa, per source: Heat has not made an offer but indicated an interest if they are in position to make an offer down the road (they're staying under tax at this time). Achiuwa, who has a place in South Florida, would welcome Heat return. Several other teams have inquired. Heat and Achiuwa's camp will remain in touch.
Achiuwa is no stranger to South Beach, as he started his career with the Heat in 2020.
Coming out of Memphis, where he averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds during his freshman season, Achiuwa was drafted 20th overall by the Heat.
During his rookie season, Achiuwa came off the bench for all but four of his 61 appearances. He made 54 percent of his shots from the field, scoring five points per game, and coming down with 3.4 rebounds per outing.
The Heat used Achiuwa as a piece in the Kyle Lowry trade with the Toronto Raptors. Achiuwa then spent the next three seasons suiting up for the Raptors. During the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Raptors decided to move on after he appeared in 25 games.
The New York Knicks acquired Achiuwa, who was once again included in a blockbuster deal. In his first 49 games with the Knicks, Achiuwa averaged 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds.
Last season, Achiuwa played his first full season with the Knicks after signing a one-year deal. During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Achiuwa appeared in 57 games. He produced 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Although Achiuwa remains on the open market late into the year, he’s shown enough to warrant being on a roster at some point. If he’s still available at a certain point, it seems the Heat would be open to giving him a look. For now, the former Knick is available ahead of camp.