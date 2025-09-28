NBA Free Agent Quentin Grimes Gets a Warning Sent on Latest Play
The NBA free agency market has two notable players at a stalemate with their current teams. Jonathan Kuminga and Quentin Grimes.
The former player has had multiple offers on the table from the Golden State Warriors, and almost certainly seems to be on his way out sooner rather than later.
As for Grimes, there is a strong mutual interest in keeping him with the Philadelphia 76ers.
However, the two parties are reportedly far apart on striking a deal.
Jeff Teague Sends a Warning
Grimes has support from his Sixers teammates amid his holdout. Players understand the business side of the game and wouldn’t hold it against a young veteran looking to score his biggest payday in a way that might have a short-term effect on the team.
But the former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague makes a valid point. The Sixers might be in a tough spot momentarily, but a few circumstances could quickly change Grimes’ value if he gambles on a short-term contract like a qualifying offer or something similar.
“Think about if Paul George is showing his a** this year. Like, he comes back healthy and he’s Paul George of the Clippers, they’re feeling like PG is back, he can average 21-22—you’re cooked!” Teague said on Club 520.
“Only reason he was getting the opportunity was because PG wasn’t PG. He was hurt. Jared McCain was hurt. Tyrese Maxey was hurt. And then the rookie—you still had the left-hand rookie we was high on last year—Justin Edwards.”
Quentin Grimes joined the Sixers after he appeared in 47 games for the Dallas Mavericks in 2024-2025. The trade-happy Mavs moved Grimes to the Sixers, prioritizing Caleb Martin. With the Sixers, Grimes had the best stretch of his career. In 28 games, he averaged 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.
With his value sky-high, Grimes was reportedly on the hunt for an offer with a $25 million salary attached. There’s been dueling reports from both sides regarding the offers that Grimes actually received, but it’s clear that the terms weren’t that. As a result, Grimes is quickly approaching his deadline on October 1 without a resolution in sight.
The Sixers haven’t lost interest in Grimes. Daryl Morey publicly expressed his desire to work something out when the Sixers return from Abu Dhabi. The chances of Grimes returning to the Sixers on a one-year deal seem to be growing bigger by the day, but Teague advises Grimes to strike while he can.