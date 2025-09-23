NBA Free Agent Sharpshooter Surfaces as New Warriors Target
A Curry brothers reunion might be on its way for the Golden State Warriors.
As the Warriors have a handful of roster spots still open with the Jonathan Kuminga saga ongoing, it’s only a matter of time before the Warriors make a number of signings.
Some have been expected for months now. The reunion isn’t a new idea, but it’s becoming an expectation at this point, according to the Stein Line’s Marc Stein.
“There is a strong expectation leaguewide now that the Warriors will also be signing Seth Curry in addition to the Horford/Melton/Payton trio,” Stein wrote in his latest.
“Golden State currently has six roster spots open. It's believed they will be filled by Horford, Melton, Payton, Stephen Curry's younger brother Seth, second-round pick Will Richard and, of course, Kuminga.”
The Curry brothers didn’t log any minutes together in the regular season before, but that just might change this season. Seth, the 35-year-old sharpshooter, has been a free agent since the Charlotte Hornets let his revised deal expire without any extension.
Unlike his older brother, Seth Curry was not a draft selection in the NBA. After runs at Liberty and Duke, Curry went undrafted in 2013. He started his career in the NBA G League with the Warriors’ affiliate.
The Memphis Grizzlies signed Seth Curry and rolled him out for just one game before cutting ties. The Cleveland Cavaliers did the same during the 2013-2014 season.
In 2014-2015, Curry inked a deal with the Phoenix Suns. He played in just two games for them amid a 10-day timeline. When Curry got to Sacramento in 2015-2016, he appeared in 44 games, averaging 15.7 minutes per game. At that point, his 45 percent shooting from three interested teams across the league.
The Dallas Mavericks utilized Curry for 70 games in 2016-2017. He was an everyday contributor, putting up 6.8 points per game, knocking down 45 percent of his shots from the field. In the following season, the Portland Trail Blazers trotted out Curry for 74 games. From that point on, Curry bounced around, but maintained a strong role wherever he went.
Curry had multiple runs with the Dallas Mavericks, a stint with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets, and recently played with the Hornets. Last summer, the Hornets waived Curry after trading for him midway through the year. They re-signed him on a one-year deal.
During his first and only full season in Charlotte, Curry appeared in 68 games. He averaged 6.5 points while shooting 48 percent from the field and 46 percent from three.
Barring any changes, Curry s expected to take his experience to Golden State to help the Warriors compete for an NBA Championship.
By adding Curry, the Warriors would take a 43 percent shooter from three off the market.