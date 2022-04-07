Steph Curry Responds To LeBron's Viral Quote
On Wednesday, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was on 95.7 The Game, and responded to what LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers said about him.
On Wednesday, many fans in the NBA world were reacting to what LeBron James said on HBO's The Shop about Steph Curry (see clip below).
"Steph Curry's the one that I wanna play with for sure," James said about an NBA player he'd want to play with.
Curry was on 95.7 The Game, and was asked about the quote from James, and his response can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.
The two have faced off in the NBA Finals four different times when James was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Curry and the Warriors went 3-1 in their four meetings for the title.
However, James did lead his Cavs back from down 3-1 in the 2016 NBA Finals to beat the Warriors, and complete the greatest comeback in the history of the Finals.
