NBA Hit With Critical Cooper Flagg Question Before His Debut
Cooper Flagg made his NBA Preseason debut on Monday night for the Dallas Mavericks.
It was an important moment for the NBA as the former Duke star was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. Typically, the league leans into the consensus No. 1 prospects that have built up several years of hype before suiting up in the league, but ESPN’s Marc Spears believes the league and its fans have come up short in building hype around Flagg this preseason.
“Why is it so quiet about this guy? Where is the choo-choo Cooper Flagg train?” Spears said on Monday, heading into the Mavs’ opener.
“I don’t get it! NBA, what are you doing? Why aren’t you promoting this guy? Just last year, I saw him working out in Vegas; he was on a select team with Brandon Miller, Trey Murphy, Jalen Suggs, Amen Thompson, and Payton Pritchard. One of the coaches told me, ‘He’s the best player on the roster.’ He was 17 years old at the time. He doesn’t even turn 19 until around Christmas. Get on the train. This dude is going to be a star. He should be in all the promotions. I don’t see him. Nobody is talking about this guy, and they are making a mistake.”
Flagg is the most notable draft pick since the NBA welcomed Victor Wembanyama to the San Antonio Spurs. In the year leading up to Wembanyama’s draft class, the French superstar was talked about more than some of the NBA’s top stars.
Since Wembanyama has made his debut for the Spurs, there hasn’t been a shortage of hype surrounding the versatile big man.
And it’s safe to say he has lived up to it all, as he’s become an All-Star, All-Defensive member, and was the Rookie of the Year in 2024. Flagg still has a lot to prove before anybody can safely say he is living up to the pre-draft hype, but the pressure doesn’t seem too high at the moment, which is the point that Spears is making.
When Flagg was starring at Montverde Academy, he was the No. 1 recruit across the board, with five stars from every major recruiting platform. He attended Duke for one year and earned All-American and National College Player of the Year.
Monday’s game between the Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder wasn’t a major spectacle. That’s probably great for the Mavs, who have enough star power on the roster to get fans to tune in without Flagg. While some might feel disappointed with the lack of hype surrounding Flagg’s preseason debut, the Mavs forward went to work and left those who watched impressed.
The rookie checked in for 14 minutes on Monday. Flagg went 3-6 from the field and knocked down all but one of the shots he attempted from beyond the arc. By adding a couple of points from the charity stripe, Flagg finished the game with 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block.
The Mavs defeated the Thunder 106-89. Flagg and the Mavs are scheduled for their next game on Saturday, October 11. Soon, we’ll see if the NBA makes a harder push for the ex-Duke star’s next showing.