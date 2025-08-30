NBA Insider Drops List of Teams Eyeing Ex-Sixth Man of the Year
Malcolm Brogdon is among several NBA free agents still in search of a new landing spot. The former Rookie of the Year has interest, but one team is reportedly causing a holdup for his market.
The Golden State Warriors are still trying to figure out what to do with Jonathan Kuminga. As a result, there’s been an “uncomfortable wait” for Brogdon and several other free agents, according to Jake Fischer of ‘The Stein Line.’
Since the start of free agency, the Warriors have been linked to several free agents, as well as multiple scenarios regarding Kuminga. Currently, there’s a stalemate.
A Look at Brogdon’s Market
Golden State Warriors
Fischer’s latest piece noted three teams with an interest in the veteran guard. For Golden State, the insider questions if the Warriors would actually emerge as “more serious” suitors for Brogdon. The state of the Warriors’ roster, along with the luxury tax situation, raises legitimate concerns.
When it comes to the Warriors, Brogdon is one of three targets at the guard position who haven’t had a run with Golden State at this point. Gary Payton II played for the Warriors twice in the past five years. Last season, Payton averaged seven points, one assist, and three rebounds, while shooting 33 percent from three.
De’Anthony Melton’s stint with the Warriors concluded in a flash. After spending two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Melton signed with the Warriors and instantly battled injuries.
After just six games, he tore his ACL. Before going down, Melton posted averages of 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists. When he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, it was clear Melton had a potential Golden State reunion in his future.
New York Knicks
The Knicks tend to have some level of interest in most top free agents no matter what the time of the year is. As they embark on a season where they plan to compete for an Eastern Conference title, the Knicks could surely benefit from the addition of a recent Sixth Man of the Year winner with plenty of playoff experience.
Brogdon is a realistic addition for the Knicks, while one of their other popular targets, Malik Beasley, has some obstacles to overcome in a short amount of time.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves are in a similar position to the Knicks. They are reportedly eyeing a reunion with Beasley, but the veteran guard’s future is currently unclear. While Brogdon is an option on their radar, Fischer noted that the 24-year-old free agent guard, Bones Hyland, is somebody they are actively trying to re-sign.
Brogdon just wrapped up a short run with the Washington Wizards. Playing for his third different team in three seasons, Brogdon posted averages of 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while shooting 43 percent from the field.
The veteran guard spent the past two seasons on rebuilding rosters. When he was with the championship-caliber Boston Celtics in 2022-2023, Brogdon produced 15 points per game, knocking down 44 percent of his threes off the bench in 67 games. He averaged 12 points while shooting 40 percent from three in 19 games during Boston’s Eastern Conference title run.