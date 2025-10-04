NBA Insider Has Encouraging Damian Lillard Update
Damian Lillard is recovering from a major injury.
As the Milwaukee Bucks fought through their first-round series in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Lillard was one of a handful of NBA players to go down with an Achilles injury in the postseason. His season concluded abruptly, and the Bucks were finished shortly after.
Just months later, Lillard is back on the court getting up shots and apparently shooting well. According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, Lillard has been showing great signs of progress in his recovery as his shooting hasn’t missed a beat.
“A little birdie told me today that Damian Lillard got out on the floor in Portland and was just blistering from deep in a shooting drill,” Fischer said.
Earlier this week, the Blazers posted a video of Lillard putting in some work at Blazers training camp, confirming what Fischer heard.
via @trailblazers: Hasn’t missed a beat. Damian Lillard couldn’t miss from three during training camp.
At age 35, Lillard isn’t rushing to get back out on the floor. Seeing as though he suffered an injury that typically keeps players off the court for an entire season, he’s going to take the logical path to making a full recovery and ramping up properly without further risking his long-term health.
Being with the Blazers put him in a good spot to take his time.
When Lillard landed with the Bucks a few years ago, he joined a Milwaukee team that was hungry for another championship. They hoped that Lillard could help expedite the process of getting the Bucks to another NBA Finals. After two years, Lillard’s contributions weren’t enough.
The Bucks waived Lillard over the summer. When he became a free agent, the veteran guard had several suitors across the league. Ultimately, he returned to the team that made him an NBA pro.
With the sixth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, the Blazers picked up Lillard out of Weber State. In 11 years with the Blazers, Lillard appeared in over 760 games. He averaged 25.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game before leaving for the Bucks.
Over the past two seasons, Lillard produced 24.6 points per game while shooting 43 percent from the field. He maintained his status as an All-Star throughout his two-year journey in Milwaukee. Now, he’ll rehab with the rebuilding Blazers and hopes to help land them in playoff contention next year.