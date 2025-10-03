NBA Insider Has Interesting Take on Steve Kerr’s Contract Situation
Once again, Steve Kerr’s contract situation with the Golden State Warriors is under a microscope.
At this point, the public knows that Kerr is entering the final year of his deal. So far, the Warriors haven’t fired up discussions with Kerr to extend, and the head coach is admittedly open to keeping that the case throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season.
ESPN NBA Insider Tim Bontemps had an interesting take on the situation when it was pointed out by Brian Windhorst that Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler’s contracts are aligned, but Kerr’s timeline doesn’t match their currently.
“I think if Steve Kerr wanted his contract to be aligned with Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, his contract would be aligned with Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler,” Bontemps claimed.
Kerr recently spoke on his contract situation, confirming that there will be a wait for extension discussions.
"I'm very comfortable going into the season with a year left," Kerr told ESPN. "I'm so aligned with [general manager] Mike [Dunleavy] and [owner] Joe [Lacob]. We talked about this -- there's no reason for discussion or concern. This is kind of a point in our relationship where let's just see how it is at the end of the year.”
READ: 3 NBA Teams Should Keep an Eye On Steve Kerr
While Kerr’s full comments suggested he’s confident in returning to the Warriors, all signs point to the head coach keeping his options open.
Since taking over as the Warriors’ head coach in 2014, Kerr hasn’t been a part of any other organization. He’s been the most successful head coach of this era, winning four NBA Championships, coaching one of the most recognizable NBA dynasties in the league’s history.
Still, nothing lasts forever. The Warriors saw one of their most prominent homegrown players pack up and sign with the Dallas Mavericks last year. With Draymond Green and Steph Curry under contract beyond the upcoming season, Kerr seems like the candidate who is most likely to be the second domino to fall.
Nobody can predict what the head coach’s next move could be. There might not even be anything in mind outside of Kerr just wanting to keep his options open. The 2025-2026 NBA season will be critical for the Warriors, as the results could lead to a massive change in leadership.
For the time being, the Warriors are entering the 2025-2026 NBA season with hopes that Kerr can help coach the Warriors to another NBA championship.