NBA Insider Helps Eliminate Growing Ben Simmons Narrative
Ben Simmons could find himself without an NBA team for the 2025-2026 season. If he does, it’s probably by choice.
Last week, it was revealed that Simmons is questioning his future in the NBA. When the New York Post released its initial report regarding Simmons’ possible thinking, there was a suggestion that Simmons could be out of the league for next season. Beyond that, everything is unclear.
As the “retirement” rumors made their rounds, a new narrative was created: Ben Simmons is only considering sitting out because there isn’t enough interest in his services.
However, NBA Insider Marc Stein eliminated the growing narrative by reporting that Simmons was “indeed” offered a one-year contract from the New York Knicks. Simmons declined.
Back in 2016, Simmons was one of the most exciting players entering the NBA. Coming out of LSU, Simmons was a one-and-done freshman who was selected No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Although Simmons’ injury prevented him from playing during the 2016-2017 season, his debut with the team included a Rookie of the Year and All-Rookie run. After that, Simmons morphed into an All-Star.
During his four-season run with the Sixers, Simmons averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists. He had three All-Star appearances before turning 25.
In 2021, Simmons demanded a trade out of Philadelphia. The All-Star engaged in a standoff with the Sixers, which lasted several months. Eventually, Simmons got his wish. He landed with the Brooklyn Nets, debuting for them after the 2021-2022 NBA season.
During a three-season run with the Nets, Simmons averaged 6.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. Midway through the 2024-2025 NBA season, Simmons reached a buyout with the Nets before signing with the Los Angeles Clippers.
In 18 games with the Clippers, Simmons produced 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
It’s clear that injuries, leading to a lack of consistent availability, have caught up to Simmons. He’s no longer playing at an All-Star level at this stage of his career.
That doesn’t mean Simmons doesn’t hold any value. Multiple teams gave the veteran guard a look, contrary to the popular belief. It just seems that a break, or a retirement, is realistically on the table for Simmons at this point.
As for the Knicks, they still have a couple of options on the free agency market. While it's unfortunate they won't land their top target at this point, New York has other notable targets in the mix.