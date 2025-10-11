NBA Insider Hints at Another Rumor-Filled Year for Lauri Markkanen
The Utah Jazz won’t be exiting their rebuild this season, but they have a lot to look forward to after seeing the top-five pick Ace Bailey thrive throughout the preseason.
Considering that point about the rebuild, where does that leave Lauri Markkanen? According to the NBA Insider/analyst Zach Lowe, he “can’t imagine a scenario” where Markkanen is on the Jazz within a year.
Entering the 2025-2026 NBA season, Markkanen’s future in Utah remains in question.
Another Rumor-Filled Year for the Jazz?
When Markkanen signed his extension last year, the timing made it impossible for him to get dealt away before the February deadline. With that restriction no longer in play, Markkanen is once again a name to pay close attention to, apparently.
“The more I just look at the league landscape and zoom out and talk to people ... I can’t imagine a scenario where Lauri Markkanen is on the Jazz in a year,” Lowe said, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.
The Jazz don’t seem to be in a rush to trade Markkanen. In fact, they seem open to keeping him long-term, hence the deal they offered him last year ($195 million over 4 years).
But reality is in play here. Markkanen is 28 and holds win-now value. With the Jazz’s timeline to compete again currently unclear, Markkanen, for future assets, might benefit the Jazz right now. And the veteran forward from Finland could be a major contributor on a team that’s primed to make a postseason run.
Being in the NBA since 2017, Markkanen landed on the Chicago Bulls as a seventh-overall pick. After some decent runs with the Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers throughout his first five seasons in the league, Markkanen joined the Utah Jazz in 2022, where he instantly boosted his value higher than ever before.
Last year, Markkanen started all 47 games he played. Seeing the court for 31.4 minutes per game, the veteran forward produced 19.0 points per game, while hitting on 42 percent of his shots and 34 percent of his threes. He also produced 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
Looking at the Jazz’s situation, Utah’s front office doesn’t seem to be calling around looking to move Markkanen. At the same time, he seems to be available for the right price from a serious suitor.